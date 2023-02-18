Just One Comic From Valiant In May 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #3 Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in May 2023 it's the third issue of X-O Manowar.

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in May 2023 it's the third issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? Maybe just be grateful for what we have, I guess… after all this comic was originally planned for November, but resources were just too tight.

Though the news that Valiant Cinematic Universe (VCU) is set to grow at Paramount, the movie project for Faith has now found a writer in Emily Carmichael of Pacific Rim: Uprising, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Adventures of Lido and Ix. Carmichael received the jury award at the Philadelphia Film Festival for best short in RPG OKC and was nominated for best short filmmaking at Sundance for The Hunter and the Swan Discuss Their Meeting. Might she be able to bring a new spotlight onto the publisher?

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #3 CVR A SHARP (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAR231953

MAR231954 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #3 CVR B RUBIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR231955 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #3 CVR C PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

New intergalactic threat Novus Romanus holds a weakened Aric of Dacia captive. Will our hero survive combat with one of the fiercest and most brash of the Novus Romanus warriors– Thyra Antius in her very own T-O Armor?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99