Justice League #69 Preview: You'll Never Guess Where This is Going

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? "The Great One" Brian Bendis continues to take the DC Universe in Marvelous new directions in Justice League #69 (heh), in stores on Tuesday. And since it's Bendis, you know this is only leading to one thing: a crossover! Yes, it's Justice League vs. Checkmant! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #69

DC Comics

0821DC120

0821DC121 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #69 CVR B ALEXANDER LOZANO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V. (A) Siya Oum, Sumit Kumar (CA) Jorge Fornes

The superspies of Checkmate poke their sneaky noses where they do not belong, and the Justice League are NOT happy about it. In fact, most of the League isn't even happy Checkmate exists, setting up Checkmate versus the Justice League! The superspies versus the super…guys. In Justice League Dark, Zatanna is locked in a battle with the greatest sorcerer of all time—Merlin!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.