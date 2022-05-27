Dick Grayson has become as cynical as your average comic book reader in this preview of Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 when it comes to the death of the Justice League. He's not buying it. And can you blame him? When even the characters have become self-aware about how meaningless death in comics is, you know it's a problem. Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1
DC Comics
0322DC069
0322DC070 – Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Chris Burnham Cover – $6.99
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere
Written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!
In Shops: 5/31/2022
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0322DC070 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Chris Burnham Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Burnham, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC069 Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Daniel Sampere Cover, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from DC Comics
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.