Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Preview: Doubting Dick

Dick Grayson has become as cynical as your average comic book reader in this preview of Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 when it comes to the death of the Justice League. He's not buying it. And can you blame him? When even the characters have become self-aware about how meaningless death in comics is, you know it's a problem. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1

DC Comics

0322DC069

0322DC070 – Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Chris Burnham Cover – $6.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere

Written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $5.99

