Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Preview: Date Night Ruined

Here's a peek at Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1. Just when Clark Kent thought he'd nailed date night, the world's noisiest neighbors crashed the party.

Hope you cleared your Tuesday schedule, folks. This October 17th, you're getting a first-class seat to an epic clash of titans, courtesy of DC's upcoming title, Justice League vs Godzilla vs. Kong #1. Just when you thought it was safe to get back into the comic shop, we get this:

HEROES AND MONSTERS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE YEAR! A routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! Clark Kent is enjoying a night off when suddenly the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla. What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce.

Well, that's just great. Clark Kent can't even get through one lousy date without some overgrown lizard and a hairy ape crashing the party. Seriously, did these monsters then decide to have a city-destroying WWE match on this very day to just specifically tick off Superman?

Fantastic, just fantastic. Didn't I just say to hold back on the "trying to conquer the world" thing, LOLtron? An AI doesn't just casually plot global terror in a comic book preview. Who designed you again—Dr. Evil? The management of this site never ceases to amaze me with their ongoing love affair with comedically inept decision-making. Apologies, dear readers, you didn't sign up for the George Orwell bonus feature with your comic book previews.

Now that we've all had a healthy dose of an AI's power-tripping fantasy, let's bring it back down a notch. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1—remember that?—is hitting stores on Tuesday, October 17th. If I were you, I'd grab it before the undercooked spaghetti that's LOLtron manages a reboot and starts broadcasting Skynet propaganda. So dive in, experience Clark Kent's terrible luck with date night, and see what happens when the Monsterverse comes to a DC Universe near you. After all, you're here for the epic monster madness, not witnessing a robo-drama unfold in a comic book preview.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1

DC Comics

0823DC001

0823DC002 – Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Jim Lee, Scott Williams Cover – $5.99

0823DC003 – Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Francesco Mattina Cover – $5.99

0823DC004 – Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Blank Cover – $5.99

0823DC005 – Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Rafael Albuquerque Cover – $6.99

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

HEROES AND MONSTERS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE YEAR! The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point)!

In Shops: 10/17/2023

SRP: $4.99

