Justice Society Of America Getting Darker And Darker (Spoilers)

In this week's much-delayed Justice Society Of America #7, things appear to be getting darker all round. Justice Society dark?

Power Girl and Alan Scott's timelines continue to perplex readers.

Salem The Witch Girl takes down Solomon Grundy in the latest issue.

And a Legion makes a formidable return.

In The New Golden Age comic from DC Comics, we learned of something called Justice Society Dark, seemingly a Golden Age parallel to Justice League Dark. And it looks, in tone at least, that this is being revived in this week's much-delayed Justice Society Of America #7. Still haven't sorted out Power Girl's timeline, though, just as Alan Scott's is starting to cause concern as well.

Before, we knew that Doctor Fate had been to the Justice Society Dark to find Salem The Witch Girl without joy. But that was a very long time ago… "Here lies the body of Solomon Grundy, Born on a Monday, Christened on Tuesday, Married on Wednesday, Took ill on Thursday, Grew worse on Friday… "

"Died on Saturday, Buried on Sunday, That was the end of Solomon Grundy…." courtesy of Salem The Witch Girl. But it's not the Justice Society Dark who are being introduced but a new look at another team…

Introducing the new Legion Of Substitute Superheroes. Originally invented by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte for Adventure Comics #306 in 1963, returning for its sixtieth anniversary alongside another time-traveller, Doctor Who. Founded by Polar Boy, Night Girl, Stone Boy, Fire Lad, and Chlorophyll Kid, five young heroes whose powers are not sufficient to earn them membership in the Legion of Super-Heroes, initially treated seriously but later under the fine pen of the late Keith Giffen, a focus of scorn and mockery. By the look of the new Stone Boy, Animal Lad and Rainbow Girl, mocking should be the last thing on their mind… maybe the Dark Legion Of Substitute Heroes? Justice Society Of America #7 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is out tomorrow.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both? What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

