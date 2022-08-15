Jyoti Chand Creates Fitting Indian YA Graphic Novel With Tara Anand

Fitting Indian is a new YA graphic novel written by comedian and influencer Jyoti Chand and drawn by Tara Anand. Pitched as Never Have I Ever meets Spinning, this YA graphic novel follows Nitasha as she navigates pressure and expectations from her traditional South Asian family, the challenges of high school—and her mental health. Tara Anand is an illustrator and visual artist from Bombay, India based in New York City. On Instagram, Chand posted;

In 11/2020, I sent out a newsletter to 500 people stating "I am writing a book". I had nothing written yet at this point, but I put it out there, determined to do it once and for all. Then I shared my early morning writing sessions on my stories all the way until I landed my agent @chadwbecks at @catagency. I continued to share the journey because all too often we see the end result without witnessing the journey to get there. We assume that it just happened for someone, but I wanted you all to see the dedication, years and hard work it takes to make a project like this come to life. I'm so grateful for you mom and dad. Huge thank you to @dugalboysdad and @herwildwalk for all the random phone calls where I made you remember the trouble I got into at 16 so I could truly feel this character's world. Nitasha is dear to me and I have really gotten to know her these past couple years as I discovered her story. I can't wait for all of you to read it. :)

Also can we get a huge shoutout for @harpercollins and @megilnit for having not one, but TWO South Asian women on one book! So grateful to my talented illustrator @taraanand, I cannot wait to see what you create.

Huge shoutout to my dear friend @jillifer_platypus for pushing me to write, @chadwbecks for believing in my art, @megilnit for working with me so beautifully i on each revision, Clarissa Wong for jumping on the piece when it was presented and giving it life, @hamlinemfac for my education and training, @ucriversideofficial for helping me find my way and @therealpapajotes for holding down the fort and believing in me always.

This is just the beginning my friends