Kaiju Score #1 From James Patrick and Rem Broo Gets A Second Printing

James Patrick and Rem Broo's Kaiju Score #1. was published last week from AfterShock Comics, and this combination of Quentin Tarantino and monster movies, is going to a second printing.

KAIJU SCORE #1 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) James Patrick (A) Rem Broo

Second Printing ! It's the most dangerous heist ever attempted. Four desperate criminals are going all in on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to steal millions in art and turn their miserable lives around. The catch? They have to pull it off under the nose of a one thousand-ton Kaiju. And a giant monster might just be the least of their problems. Brought to you by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), THE KAIJU SCORE is what happens when a Quentin Tarantino film takes place smack in the middle of a Godzilla movie. In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $4.99

"The Kaiju Score is a Quentin Tarantino film taking place in some corner of a Godzilla movie," writer James Patrick said in a statement about the fall title. "You have this giant canvas of a kaiju attack occurring, and as it happens there's this more personal story going on. And after that setup, it explores how these four characters, who are in just the worst situation in their lives, believe the only way out is to do this impossible thing. This crazy crime. It's about that desperation. It started with Donald Westlake books like the Parker series. I wanted to do something contemporary like those. But when Rem [Broo, co-creator and artist] came aboard, I knew it felt more Oceans 11 and I adjusted. And Elmore Leonard stories when it came to the characters, and Tarantino when it came to the dialogue. I didn't say 'I'm going to write this dialogue like Tarantino and ape him' — I just mean that in a more organic sense [of] I love all of those people and their work, and my own work probably echoes them."

Rem Broo states "James told me from the beginning that what made him take me into consideration as the artist for this project was a specific splash page from a former comic of mine, Terminal Protocol. "The image was of a character with a cool attitude drawn with extreme perspective angles. Connecting that image with the heist theme, I knew exactly in what direction I should go with the art style. But I wanted to highlight the heist theme in the story, so I decided to go with a clean, limited color palette, and a vintage illustrated poster-like style for the retrospective or descriptive pages of the comic, a style that can be seen in the cover art as well."