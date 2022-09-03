Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III

After deleting his initial posts, Kanye West is doubling down on posting scans of old Bleeding Cool articles about former DC Comics General Manager Daniel Cherry III, currently SVP General Manager at Adidas. Bleeding Cool pointed out that Cherry has previously worked with West, and after leaving DC was expected to work for West – but instead took the Adidas job. But what explains these posts? Billy Penn did a far better job of explaining than we could.

Our take: This disagreement has nothing to do with gang affiliation — and everything to do with the University of Pennsylvania and a failed business deal. When Cherry lived in Philly during the 1990s, he wasn't in a gang. He was a student at Penn, where he majored in Africana and Urban Studies. During his time at the Ivy League university, Cherry was involved with the Black Student League and the Greenfield Intercultural Center, which works with students to create programming around cross-cultural understanding. Cherry "was a thoughtful, very kind, and very generous guy … just an all-around engaged Penn student," his college roommate told Billy Penn over the phone, speaking on condition of anonymity (likely for fear of Kanye's wrath). "He was not in a gang by any affiliation." The Adidas head honcho recently opened up about his experience at Penn in a lengthy Linkedin post, where he reflected on what it meant for his oldest daughter to attend lacrosse and tennis camps on the Philadelphia campus.

And you can read that article here. Recently Kanye West has accused adidas of stealing his designs, and has Cherry in his sights for that. Last week it was also revealed that CEO Kasper Rørsted is leaving Adidas in 2023, after working with the brand since 2016, and Kanye West was posting about Kasper having "died". Now West is posting more screencaps, aimed at Daniel Cherry III's choice of… hats.

Hi my name is DC I was hired by the recently deceased Kasper without YE's knowledge to run the most culturally influential brand in the world I got ideas Starting with this hat They gave me the job over Mark Minor because they love my hat idea Damn I miss Kasper I know what ya'll all thinking Ye will never be able to walk the streets of Philly again I love getting threatened in meetings It's my new favorite thing Thank you Daniel son And don't try to tell me know one knows him in Philly cause I'm he told me everybody knows him in Philly and I'm concerned about my well being Especially if I see a bunch of people running up wearing these hats Hi everyone My name is DC How Kasper gone die before I got these hats out??? I know Mark and none of the design team will listen to me Black Hats Matter BHM

I am told Daniel Cherry III used to name-drop his previous association with Kanye West regularly at DC Comics. Maybe not so much at Adidas, I guess. Rob Liefeld and Nick Derington have been liking Kanye West's posts. Oh and look who else follows Ye.