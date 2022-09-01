When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article

What do Kanye West, Daniel Cherry III and Bleeding Cool have in common today? There I was, checking the Bleeding Cool statistics wondering why there was a sudden rush on two articles we had published a while ago on the former DC Comics General Manager, Daniel Cherry III. I couldn't find a link it was just people searching for Daniel Cherry and Bleeding Cool. Lots and lots of them. Had he died? Had he been cancelled? What was going on?

Thankfully social media pointed me in the direction. Kanye West, or Ye, had just screencapped a Bleeding Cool report regarding Daniel Cherry III and posted it on Instagram. And some of the 100,000+ likes have been googling to find out what it's about. I wish I knew.

And stating "I'm a nice person but I'm starting feel like not being nice And don't try to tell me what gang you used to role with in Philly this time"

Back in August 2020, I got the scoop that DC Comics was to officially appoint a new General Manager, all we knew was that their biggest area of experience of late involves Esports. A few weeks later DC Comics made that official, announcing Daniel Cherry III in the Senior Vice President: General Manager role. Sixteen months later, multiple sources told us Daniel Cherry III was off again to work with Kayne West with whom he'd partnered before, Turned out that he was off again, but instead ended up as SVP General Manager Adidas. where he still works. And that's the story Kayne West just screencapped.

Could it have been our sources were originally right on the money, Cherry stiffed Kayne, and now Ye has decided to vent? or is this something else entirely?

Cherry's role at DC was to head up business affairs editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand and direct-to-consumer for DC, and oversee business development with current senior VP, business strategy, finance and administration, Anne DePies. Reporting directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president, Pam Lifford, the plan was that this would free up Jim Lee to take on expanded responsibilities surrounding the overall DC brand. In reality, Daniel Cherry III's first responsibilities were downsizing the company, seeing those in many senior roles made redundant across the publisher, and many titles cancelled, in what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath. Insider gossip on Cherry has been positive regarding his business acumen and contacts that he has brought to the publisher, but it was also noted that he would take credit for anything not nailed down, and they would like him to read a comic book once in a while.