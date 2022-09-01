When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article

Posted on
by
|
Comments

What do Kanye West, Daniel Cherry III and Bleeding Cool have in common today? There I was, checking the Bleeding Cool statistics wondering why there was a sudden rush on two articles we had published a while ago on the former DC Comics General Manager, Daniel Cherry III. I couldn't find a link it was just people searching for Daniel Cherry and Bleeding Cool. Lots and lots of them. Had he died? Had he been cancelled? What was going on?

Thankfully social media pointed me in the direction. Kanye West, or Ye, had just screencapped a Bleeding Cool report regarding Daniel Cherry III and posted it on Instagram. And some of the 100,000+ likes have been googling to find out what it's about. I wish I knew.

Kayne West, Posts Ye Bleeding Cool Screencap Of Daniel Cherry III
Ye Instagram screencap, from Linkedin

And stating "I'm a nice person but I'm starting feel like not being nice And don't try to tell me what gang you used to role with in Philly this time"

Back in August 2020, I got the scoop that DC Comics was to officially appoint a new General Manager, all we knew was that their biggest area of experience of late involves Esports. A few weeks later DC Comics made that official, announcing Daniel Cherry III in the Senior Vice President: General Manager role. Sixteen months later, multiple sources told us Daniel Cherry III was off again to work with Kayne West with whom he'd partnered before, Turned out that he was off again, but instead ended up as SVP General Manager Adidas. where he still works. And that's the story Kayne West just screencapped.

Could it have been our sources were originally right on the money, Cherry stiffed Kayne, and now Ye has decided to vent? or is this something else entirely?

Cherry's role at DC was to head up business affairs editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand and direct-to-consumer for DC, and oversee business development with current senior VP, business strategy, finance and administration, Anne DePies. Reporting directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president, Pam Lifford, the plan was that this would free up Jim Lee to take on expanded responsibilities surrounding the overall DC brand. In reality, Daniel Cherry III's first responsibilities were downsizing the company, seeing those in many senior roles made redundant across the publisher, and many titles cancelled, in what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath. Insider gossip on Cherry has been positive regarding his business acumen and contacts that he has brought to the publisher, but it was also noted that he would take credit for anything not nailed down, and they would like him to read a comic book once in a while.

Previously, Daniel Cherry III has worked at Wieden+Kennedy, where he led strategy on Nike, the Jordan Brand, and ESPN. . His work on Nike included the Grammy 2007 nominated song "Classic" (Better Than I've Ever Been) featuring pop stars Kanye West, Nas, Rakim, and KRS-One. We look forward to returning to this story if it develops into anything more solid, and will take another bite of the… cherry.

"Classic (Better Than I've Ever Been)" Music Video from 360 Creative on Vimeo.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.