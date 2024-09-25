Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Glopple, keenspot

Keenspot To Publish Matthew Cole & Jose Chirinos' The Glopple

Keenspot has announced it has signed a publishing deal with Matthew Cole, creator of The Glopple,s recently nominated for a Ringo Award.

Keenspot has announced it has signed a publishing deal with Matthew Cole, creator of The Glopple, which was recently nominated for a Ringo Award for Best Kids Comic from Legends Kids Publishing (alongside another Keenspot all-ages comic, Squish & Squash). This is part of a more diverse comic book lineup at Keenspot, which includes this month's Mark Spears Monsters.

Keenspot will begin publishing The Glopple adventures on a bimonthly basis starting in February 2025. And they will also be looking to adapt it for film and/or TV.

"The Glopple tells the story of an unlikely hero born from the ambitions of Dr. Vinel, a professor whose love of world domination and greed knows no bounds. Dr. Vinel's creation, The Glopple, is a sentient creature that finds itself at a crossroads—will it become a force for good, saving Dallas, Texas, or will it fall under Vinel's sinister influence? This all-ages adventure comic is filled with action, humor, and heart, making it a hit among readers young and old." "We're thrilled to welcome Matthew Cole and The Glopple to the Keenspot family," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Keenspot. "The comic's blend of quirky characters and heartfelt storytelling fits perfectly with our commitment to publishing wonderfully weird comics with titles that are super fun to say out loud." "The Glopple has captured the imaginations of readers since its debut, quickly earning recognition for its inventive storytelling and colorful artwork by illustrator Jose Chirinos. Keenspot's The Glopple comics will be available at comic shops worldwide, with floppy comic book distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors and collected editions distributed to the book trade by Simon & Schuster."

In 2022, Keenspot's graphic novel Marry Me was turned into the movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson and was the first-ever feature film adaptation of any North American webcomic. Keenspot's expansion into animation began with Grubbs, adapting the nostalgic comics by Max Weaver and featuring the voices of Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden, and Debi Derryberry. The Christmas With Grubbs half-hour holiday special will stream from the 1st of November, Other Keenspot adaptations in the pipeline include Toy, from showrunner Tobi Wilson and Kate Micucci, and Kung Fu Legume, with showrunner Richard Pursel and Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan.

What happens to the Glopple-spinoff Rasp Origins, promised from Legends KIds Publishing in the Spring of 2025, I do not know..,.

