Keratin, Instagram, Adam Ellis and The Daily LITG, 3rd February 2021

Whether that's Keratin and Adam Ellis or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram
LITG: Movie screencap/comic strip comparison, courtesy of Adam Ellis.

Daily LITG: Keratin and Adam Ellis –  the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
  2. Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor
  3. Lucifer: Brandt, Lavi, German & Adorable Pup Confirm S06 Start
  4. Marilyn Manson Cut from Creepshow, Responds to Abuse Accusations
  5. Ted Cruz Compares the Left to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame
  6. MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
  7. Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
  8. American Gods: Marilyn Manson Gone From S03 Over Abuse Allegations
  9. Tonight Is Shiny Ekans Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh

And Immortal Hulk had great power.

  1. Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
  2. First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
  3. Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
  4. Sodom Yat Gone Bad in Justice League #40 [Preview]
  5. "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
  6. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 2nd February 2020 – "Do I Use The Word Abysmal Too Often?"
  7. Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
  8. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
  9. A New Leak Claims The PS5 Will Be Revealed In March 2020
  10. One Cat, Two D****s in Black Cat #9 [Preview]

LITG two years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.

  1. George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
  2. Masters of the Universe Wave 3 Vintage Figures Up For Preorder From Super7
  3. Finally, Angel Punisher Comes to Marvel Unlimited
  4. 'Always Sunny' Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day Apple Comedy Sets Cast
  5. Chris Claremont Has Eyes on Idris Elba for Bishop

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Randy Lofficier,  writers, editor and translator of comics.
  • Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.
  • Byron Erickson, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.
  • Richard Marschall, writer/editor and comic strip historian.
  • Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

