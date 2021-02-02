Martina Markota Launches GoFundMe To Defend Lady Alchemy Case

Lady Alchemy: Mutus Liber was an IndieGoGo-crowdfunded Comicsgate comic book that launched its campaign two-and-a-half years ago, from model and performer Martina Markota.

Markota also worked at Rebel News and The Daily Caller, is a proud supporter of Donald Trump, and a repeat attendee on podcasts by Proud Boys founder and fellow Rebel News contributor Gavin McInnes.

Lady Alchemy is also the New York-based burlesque performance persona of Markota, and the comic featuring her character was to be drawn by a pseudonymous Los Angeles storyboard artist MG, in a "nineties" vibe.

Talking to right-wing entertainment site Hollywood In Toto in 2018, Markota praised Comicsgate and despaired saying she was blacklisted as a performer because of her politics, and that "DC and Marvel have [blacklisted] artists in the comic book industry who do not adhere to the progressive ideology". Bleeding Cool has always found that ideology rarely enters into it, and that anything resembling a blacklist is generally down to the person in question embarrassing the publisher, in their eyes. If politics enter into it, it's generally in the other direction. But Markota's take was echoed by the artist.

However, after a contretemps between Markota and MG, it was announced that they were being replaced by artist Matt Weldon. That Markota would be writing the book fully. Then later that it would be co-written with writer Von Klaus.

But now it appears that the original creative team, MG and another, are suing Martina Markota for firing them and continuing without them. And now IndieGoGo has put the campaign "under review"

In a long, GoFundMe post, Markota describes the circumstances from her point of view in detail, including private e-mails and messages, what she sees as their attempt to create their own comic book, with their own characters with a cursory reference to her own, and get her to pay for it. And is raising money to defend herself.

It has certainly been a busy few weeks. During Donald Trump's final weeks as President, Martina Markota was trying to convince people on social media to persuade Trump to overturn the ban against her husband travelling to the USA. Her husband is Jack Buckby, formerly active in the British National Party and other right-wing, anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic movements. Two years ago Buckby was denied a visa to travel to the US. He appealed the decision legally by suing US Homeland Security but later voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit, with prejudice. Last year he told Channel 4 News as he wrote a book in which he stated he had repudiated his former extremist views.

If nothing else, maybe Lady Alchemy can help transform this situation into gold for Markota?