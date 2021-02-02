The fallout from Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and others publically accusing musician/actor Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner (American Gods) of abuse during their time together continued Monday night. Not long after record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him and STARZ announced that Manson will be removed from the remaining episode of American Gods he was set to appear in, AMC Networks announced that Manson's episode of Shudder's Creepshow has been pulled. Manson was expected to appear in one of two segments of an upcoming episode of the second season, but now that segment will be replaced. As for STARZ's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel, Manson portrayed Johan Wengren, the lead singer of Viking death metal band Blood Death and worshiper of Wednesday (Ian McShane) who was originally set to appear in the February 14 episode "Sister Rising" (delayed one week due to the NFL Super Bowl).

Manson took to social media to respond to Wood's accusations, writing, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," the singer-actor posted wrote on Instagram (see the post below). "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." Here's a look at Manson's post, followed by a look at Wood's original post from earlier today:

'The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," writes Wood in the post. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." As Deadline Hollywood reports, Wood and Manson were known to have had a relationship in 2007 (when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38), and the two were engaged for a short time in 2010. Since 2016, Wood has become a prominent activist on behalf of the rights of domestic violence survivors- including testifying before the California Senate in support of the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill. Passed in 2019 and put into effect in 2020, the bill extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five years.

