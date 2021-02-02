The MAD Magazine GoodFellas Parody That Never Was… In Claptrap

When MAD Magazine stopped producing new material and became almost 100% reprint content, longtime members of " The Usual Gang of Idiots" Desmond Devlin and Tom Richmond took it upon themselves to keep the beloved movie parody genre alive. Their upcoming hardcover book Claptrap will contain twelve parodies of films MAD never spoofed like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Shawshank Redemption and Psycho, along with other film-related features and goodies. Desmond and Tom are giving Bleeding Cool an exclusive first look at at the opening splash pages of their parodies, which they will periodically release as sneak peeks leading up to the book's release later this year. Here's the opening page of their parody of the classic gangster film "GoodFellas"!

Claptrap was successfully funded via Indiegogo. You can get more info and see more sneak peeks as well as preorder a copy on their Indiegogo Indemand store.

Look for more exclusive first look sneak peeks of Claptrap here on Bleeding Cool. Claptrap will be released in November, 2021

Artist Tom Richmond debuted in MAD in 2000, becoming its signature caricaturist in the years that followed, and is the winner of the prestigious 2011 Reuben Award for the year's outstanding cartoonist.

Writer Desmond Devlin wrote his first MAD article in 1984 when he was a teenager, became its most prolific writer during his 36-year tenure, and knows the winner of the prestigious 2011 Reuben Award.

Over the years, these are just some of the many films and shows Desmond and Tom have teamed up to satirize:

"Harry Potter"

"Breaking Bad"

"Stranger Things"

"Star Wars"

"The Hunger Games"

"The Dark Knight"

"The Hobbit"

The James Bond series

"Toy Story"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"The Sopranos"

"The Avengers"

Plus "The Wizard of Oz" and "A Christmas Story"!

ClapTrap will be adding:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Shawshank Redemption

Psycho

Goodfellas

The Big Lebowski

Toy Story 4

Unforgiven

Blade Runner

The Blues Brothers

The Princess Bride

Citizen Kane

Ans more.