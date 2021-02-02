Tonight Is Shiny Ekans Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Ekans Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 2nd, Ekans will be appearing more in Pokémon GO, essentially turning the game into a snakepit. Let's dive into the event's details and examine how trainers can make the most out of this hour, whether they're Shiny hunting or taking advantage of the bonus.

First up, the most commonly asked question is whether or not the focus Pokémon can be Shiny. Ekans can indeed by Shiny, and it's quite a nice one. In its Shiny form, the normally purple snake becomes a light, spring green. Players looking for this Shiny would do well to head to an area dense with Pokéstops if they're on feet, such as a downtown area or a park. If you're traveling by car, parking in shopping centers tends to yield high amounts of spawns. Just be sure to not Pokémon GO and drive!

This week's Spotlight Hour bonus is double evolution XP. Unfortunately, this is one that cannot be fully taken advantage of if you are also doing a hardcore Shiny hunt. Trainers will have to pick which is going to be their main focus for the hour: the spawns or the bonus. If you either have Shiny Ekans or don't want it, it would be a smart move to pop two Lucky Eggs and begin to mass evolve all of your extra catches in order to maximize the amount of XP you can earn during the hour.

Next week's hour will feature Miltank, which can be Shiny, and the bonus of double catch Stardust which is among the most coveted bonuses in the game. This hour is a second chance for those who missed Shiny Miltank during the Johto Celebration Event, where it was a rare spawn in the wild and featured primarily in tasks and raids.