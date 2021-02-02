Ted Cruz Compares the Left to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Well, this is a thing that happened. One of the problems with nerd culture becoming mainstream is that people try to use that popular thing in nerd culture to make a #relatable statement but instead fundamentally misunderstand what the hell they are talking about. It appears that this is the case when it comes to Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz has always been The Worst but has been slowly going off the deep end after former President Donald Trump endeared himself to Cruz by calling Cruz's wife ugly. Ever since then, Cruz has been falling deeper and deeper down this rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, and now that Trump is out of office, he's trying to endear himself to Trump's fanbase while not realizing that he doesn't stand a chance of becoming the next Donald Trump no matter how many times he screams about voter fraud.

Cruz has apparently misunderstood what it means when someone loses an election, and now he's out here misunderstanding what Avengers: Endgame was about. On a recent episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz went on a rant about how The Left is willing to throw away other people's jobs but never their own.

The left loves to virtue signal, they love to show how virtuous they are by being willing to give away your job. Never their job, never a penny out of their pocket, never anything out of their life. But your job, they are so virtuous they will obliterate your life. Look, if you actually respect people, you say you ought to be able to choose what you want to do with your life. Listen, I'm not a steel worker. If you put me in a steel foundry, I wouldn't know what the hell did you do, I'd probably burn my fingers off. Being a lawyer was the right call for me. That was my skill set. But I'm not going to presume to tell you that what you chose to do is somehow illegitimate and should be eliminated. And a third point, you know, you talked about inevitable. And I have to say, it brought to mind Avengers: Endgame. And, you know, Kerry doesn't quite have the massive Thanos hands and fingers, but you could see the inevitable and the finger snapping. And actually what is interesting in Endgame is curious. Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to Watchmen. Where the view of the left is people are a disease. They buy into the Malthusian line that there are too many people in the world, that people are bad and everything would be better if we had fewer people. I mean, Thanos wanted to eliminate 50 percent of the life forms of the universe with one finger snapping.

Those of us at Bleeding Cool spent a good fifteen minutes trying to figure out which version of Watchmen Cruz was talking about. He's the least self-aware person in the world, so maybe he watched the entire HBO series and completely missed the point. Or maybe he's secretly a Zack Snyder stan and is talking about the movie. In either case, Cruz's allusions to Watchmen make little sense, and he seems to think that The Left was cheering for Thanos at the end of Avengers: Endgame. This was not a #TeamCap vs. #TeamIronMan situation; no one thought that Thanos was doing the right thing. Even when the movie presented something that came from the Snap as a positive, whales returning to New York, it is presented very much with an "at what cost" caveat. There is not a single moment where anyone thinks what Thanos or what the villains in Watchmen are doing is presented as a good thing.

There are villains in this world, Ted Cruz, and you're the one who decided to align with them above all else. You're the one who tried to disenfranchise millions of voters while the blood on the floor of the capitol was still drying. No amount of trying to make yourself cool by acting like you know what comic books are is going to change that. Then again, maybe all the Left needs to do is call your wife ugly. That seems to be the thing that makes you unwaveringly loyal.