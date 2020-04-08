Kevin Conroy Reads New Batman Comics Live On Instagram

Kevin Conroy is best known as the voice of Bruce Wayne and The Batman in Batman: The Animated Series. With the many iterations that followed, he has played Batman more times than any other actor, including in the recent DC TV Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover. Tomorrow on DC Comics' Instagram feed, he will be reading the new Batman comic book published last week, Batman: The Adventures Continue #1. It is published digitally by DC, written by Batman Animated Series co-creators Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, drawn by Ty Templeton, and coloured by Monica Kubina.

At 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST Kevin Conroy will dramatically read a chapter from Batman: The Adventures Continue. It's a new comic book series created in the fashion of the Batman Adventures comic and Batman: The Animated Series from the nineties. Fans are encouraged to download a copy before Kevin Conroy's reading occurs. Though you don't have to. Chapter two will be published digitally in a week, Wednesday, April 15th. The print edition was originally intended to be published in the first week of May, but that future is unclear right now.

All episodes of the original Batman: The Animated Series starring Kevin Conroy are available in high definition on the DC Universe App, which may be getting a bit of a boost right now. We will also be getting a new line of Batman: The Adventures Continue action figures by DC Direct, featuring Deathstroke, Super Armor Batman, Red Hood, Azrael, and more. The solicit for the first issue is featured below.

BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #1 (OF 6)

(W) Paul Dini, Alan Burnett (A) Ty Templeton (CA) Dave Johnson

From the visionary producers of Batman: The Animated Series come all-new stories in this seminal animated world. In this opening chapter, Wayne Enterprises in Gotham City is attacked by a giant robot that steals an entire room from the laboratory. Who's controlling the robot? How will Batman stop the mechanized menace? And what does it all have to do with Lex Luthor's sudden appearance in Gotham?