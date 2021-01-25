Kevin Eastman's Totally Twisted Tales – But What About Lost Angeles?

The new Previews catalogue for April 2021 including the collection of comics by Kevin Eastman and Simon Bisley, Totally Twisted Tales, with solicitations below. But it will be shipping a month early, in March 2021, from Ted Adams' new publisher, Clover Press. Here's the solicitation.

(W) Kevin Eastman, Simon Bisley (A) Kevin Eastman (A/CA) Simon Bisley A hell bent for leather collection! Ripped from yesterday's nastiest headlines! A dark look at the depth of twisted human depravity! As well as a Completely Awesome Collection of Totally Twisted Tales from the clinically insane minds of Kevin Eastman and Simon Bisley! Three full length stories featuring guys, girls, monsters, mutants, superheroes, slackers and lowlifes – as well as one VERY fast rat! In Shops: Mar 17, 202 SRP: $12.99

The last time I talked to Kevin Eastman he also talked about another project, he called Lost Angeles. Something he'd run in a gallery, then promised to IDW back in 2012, then in 2015. then in 2016, as having written with Simon Bisley back in 2007. And artwork was released. The comic was meant to be in Heavy Metal Magazine until Kevin Eastman was forced out of the company.

But others have used the name. Lost Angeles was the setting for Lee Bermejo's Suiciders from DC Comics in 2015. In 2019, 1First Comics published The Drude: Lost Angeles by Omaha Perez and Tony Talbert.

But now in April 2021, Bliss On Tap are putting one of their digital comic books into print, with the same name, Lost Angeles. And while Bisley/Eastman has published Lost Angeles prints, posters and T-shirts, Bliss On Tap has gone and published the comic. Here's the solicitation for April 2021.

FEB211169 (W) Jordan Lichtman (A) Mike Pyro Bleiweiss (A/CA) Kelsi Jo Silva The shocking and senseless assault of a privileged suburban teen leads local punk bouncer "Doyle" to investigate the crime on behalf of a grieving family, ultimately exposing a complex multi-billion-dollar real estate investment scheme tied to the 1984 Olympics whose greedy tentacles reach deep into City Hall.Â Â A vivid and unquestionably authentic portrayal of LA's vibrant and violent 1980s, Lost Angeles brings to life the punk music, gangs and corrupt officials and, in doing so, echoes themes of race and politics very much alive and unresolved in 2021. In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $5.99