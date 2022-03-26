Kim Hyun Sook & Ryan Estrada Sell New Graphic Novel, No Rules Tonight

Banned Book Club creators Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada have signed a deal for their next project together, a new YA graphic novel series called No Rules Tonight, based on Hyun Sook's real-life experiences. Pitched as Persepolis meets Love Actually, No Rules Tonight takes place in 1980s South Korea under the brutal Fifth Republic and follows a group of students as they embark on a Christmas break trip to the Jiri Mountains, where one magical weekend empowers them to ask the ultimate question: what would you do if you only had one night of freedom? Rachel Sonis at Penguin Worskshop, has acquired the first two books and the No Rules Tonight Book One is set for publication in the autumn of 2024. Their agent, Janine Kamouh at WME negotiated the deal for North American rights.

Ryan Estrada tells Bleeding Cool "Hyun Sook and I are excited to tell more stories of her banned book club adventures. Sadly, even since our first book together came out, its themes have become increasingly relevant. I zoom into new banned book clubs that are springing up all over the world many times a week in schools, bookstores and libraries. I hope that these stories of how real teens helped change the world will help people do the same today but most of all we went to tell fun stories people will enjoy."

Banned Book Club, published by Iron Circus in 2020 was also set in the same time and place at looked at Kim Hyun Sook's experience at university in South Korea, joining a college society dedicated to reading banned literature in a totalitarian regime.