Kindred Makes A Promise You Must Resist (Sinister War #2 Spoilers)

Kindred is a demonic version of Harry Osborn, who has been running around the Spider-Man books for most of Nick Spencer's run on the series. Bleeding Cool has from the beginning theorised that this is the Harry Osborn who died before One More Day and went to hell. That Mephisto created a replacement Harry Osborn in Marvel continuity as the history of One More Day was rewritten and Spider-Man's marriage to Mary Jane Watson removed. And that Mephisto is behind all of this, as well as Kindred bringing back Mysterio and getting Kindred involved in Peter Parker's life in every level. And Kindred pops by Sinister War #2 to get himself further involved with Spider-Man's villains with an offer.

And he has the kind of offer that a super-villain doesn't get every day. What happen to them after their death.

Basically it works as an after-life pension.

They have to actually die first, of course, but that's the kind of thing that happens once a quarter in Marvel Comics anyway.

Do you get a free fountain pen when you apply? Will it be filled with blood? Is there a lot of paperwork involved? So many questions…

