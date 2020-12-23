King In Black #2 Recruits The Best Of What's Left Of Marvel Comics

In King In Black #1, Knull dropped Eddie Brock, Venom, from atop a skyscraper. Venom told the tale of him falling, with the symbiote and how he might survive physically, if not mentally. King In Black #2 sees him land, as this Declan Shalvey cover portrays…

This issue does its best to extend itself across the Marvel universe, in time as well as space. The first issue brought in the Avengers, Celestials, Sentry and the X-Men. But still no Thoir. Today's King In Black #2 suggests that this might not entirely be a bad thing, as everyone gets symbiotes under the thrall of Knull, whether they want them or not.

As King In Black sees Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman take a run around the remains of Marvel. With Jane Foster as the Valkyrie, dealing with a dying Eddie Brock, in the fashion seen in her recent comic book series.

While Magneto and Professor X argue with Blade over the risk to Krakoa, and how they might – or might not – help. Would the gates work on that many non-mutants? Failing that, Blade has many Marvel vampires to recruit, because symbiotes are clearly a bit rubbery for their taste, even if the sun is blocked out for them.

And then we get down to business with what Kurt Busiek has been setting up in the Namor: King In Black series, and just why Marvel Comics went and trademarked The Black Tide.

And there are the supervillains to consider as well, longing for a simpler Civil War that they could sit out of.

While Iron Man remembers the Extremis storyline from Warren Ellis and Adi Granov that once inspired Iron Man 2, on a Jonah-style mission to defeat Knull from within. And hopefully not just make everything explode, though that might do as well.

Basically, Donny Cates reads a lot of Marvel Comics, folks. And he is taking every possible chance to remind you of this.

