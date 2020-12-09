More History Lessons For King In Black (Namor, Sword, Venom Spoilers)

It's King In Black time… Even today's S.W.O.R.D. #1 launch issue noticed that there are other things going on aside from its own launch and the Krakoa-related diplomatic incidents it seems eager to engender. It knows about the Snarkwar in Guardians of The Galaxy and the Kree/Skrull Empyre – which all benefit from having the same writer as SWORD, Al Ewing, as well as the incoming King In Black.

The history of symbiotes and Knull on Earth gets a nod in Namor: King In Black, which takes a historical five to when NAmor was a married prince and his father rulkes Atlantis – and they even got their own superhero team, the Swift Tide.

With names, abilities and a full team dynamic.

Oh, don't forget the big brute beyond The Breaker…

And while it may be a King In Black tie-iun, we only get a brief suggestion towards the end…

The Unforgotten Stone – a dark relic sought after by the Swift Tide.

And last seen in silhouette, suggesting symbiotes in their future – is this what will change The Swift Tide to The Black Tide and mabe bring them closer to the present day.

It is also history that obsesses Venom #31, naturally, set directly after The King In Black #1, with Eddie Brock removed from his Venom symbiote in a rather distressing fashion (below) and left to fall from a skyscraper to the ground.

And that is the entire issue, his fall from grace (and from a skyscraper)…narrated entirely by xxx from Venom #1. #2 and the Web Of Ve'Nam special, the military man who weaponised symbiotes long before Eddie Brock turned up on the scene.

And falling headlong he does, with New York looking more and more like a homage to Inferno.

How will they get those symbiote stains out?

