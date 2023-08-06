Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: House Of Horror, Knight Terrors

Knight Terrors #3 Extends Real Estate Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)

In previous Knight Terrors Gossip, Bleeding Cool stated "You know the House Of Mystery and the House Of Secrets? Welcome to the House Of Horror in the Hollow." In this week's Knight Terrors we get some new real estate for the DC Universe. And it starts with The Hollow.

In the Jack Kirby Sandman comic books, The Sandman could enter the "Dream Stream" or the "Reality Stream", in which he acts like the superhero he looks like, where he can protect children from nightmare monsters within their dreams, as well as tensuring children have an appropriate level of nightmares rather than dealing with such anxieties in real life. These stories were turned into a fiction within a fiction within Neil Gaiman's Sandman. But now The Reality Stream – or The Hollow – is back. And within its realm?

DC House of Horror was a 2017 one-shot from Keith Giffen that retold Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman stories as if their were horror comics. Such as Superman crashing in Smallville as a child, only to murder the Kents? Or if Bruce Wayne was a serial killer stalking the streets of Gotham? A young women possessed by a murderous rage of an Amazon? Or Billy Batson as a hallucinating homeless man. Which is a little like what Knight Terrors has been doing with the Sleepless Knights. Might it be worth having a reread? Knight Terrors #3 is published on Wednesday.

KNIGHT TERRORS #3 (OF 4) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

DEADMAN VS. DAMIAN! Welcome back, ghouls and ghosts! Deadman here–Boston Brand, again! My horror adventure continues as the Sleepless Knights attack us. But now I have a new problem: Batman's son Damian is furious and keeps trying to fight me! My only safe haven is…the House of Horror. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

