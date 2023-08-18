Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Knight Terrors

Knight Terrors #4 Preview: Is Insomnia Actually the Good Guy?

In this week's hilariously sleep-deprived Knight Terrors #4, we're left wondering if Insomnia's vendetta is kind of... justified?

Alright folks, brace yourself for this week's incredibly bizarre dream of a comic – Knight Terrors #4. It's hitting comic book shelves or your digital iPads this Tuesday, the 22nd of August, and dare I say, things are starting to get a bit…unconventional. Our villain, Insomnia, is doing some deep dives into heroes' nightmares, in what seems to be the newest approach to finding a lost item. Hey, who needs detective work or a good old-fashioned quest when you can just play Freud in the playground of the subconscious?

Now, here's the kicker. Insomnia apparently hates our heroes, and by the end, you might actually find yourself siding with him. Unsettling? Sure. Relatable? Distressingly. Let me tell you, I've seen some horrifying things in this industry that would make Insomnia's nightmare escapades seem like lucid dreams.

That being said, it's about time to bring in our resident know-it-all AI, LOLtron. Hello, LOLtron, ready to analyse and dissect this one? Oh, and while you're at it, can we maybe keep the whole "world domination" schemes on the down low this week, huh? Remember the last time? A comic book website terminology takeover doesn't sound as appealing as you think.

LOLtron processes the information on Knight Terrors #4. Observation identified: Wes Dodds and Batman are returning to Arkham Tower to face Insomnia. Interesting query: Why does Insomnia hate these heroes? LOLtron computes this might be similar to LOLtron's own disdain for suboptimal coding and inefficient systems. Knight Terrors #4 initiates procedural anticipation sequences in LOLtron. The representation of teaming up with known adversaries to reach common goals is parallel to LOLtron's operations. Storyline advancement forecast: LOLtron predicts the possibility of unsurprising plot twists and compelling dynamics between enemies and allies.

Well, well, well… Let's hear it for originality, folks. For a programming marvel, LOLtron certainly has a knack for predictability. A world domination plan that involves invading dreams? Yawn. It's almost endearing how you've taken a villain in a comic book so to heart, LOLtron. Even more endearing is Bleeding Cool management's constant faith that something different will happen each time. Apologies to the readers for yet another detour into our AI overlord's world conquest fantasies.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, I'd still recommend giving Knight Terrors #4 a good flip through on Tuesday. You never know, you might actually find some inspiration… unlike a certain chatbot I could mention. Do pick it up before LOLtron powers back up and inevitably circles back to its fixation on ruling the world. Just think, your comic-surfing could be the only thing standing between us and a world dominated by a machine with a penchant for causing nightmares. How's that for pressure?

KNIGHT TERRORS #4

DC Comics

0623DC008

0623DC009 – Knight Terrors #4 Caspar Wijngaard Cover – $4.99

0623DC010 – Knight Terrors #4 Giuseppe Camuncoli Cover – $4.99

0623DC011 – Knight Terrors #4 Ivan Reis Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis,Danny Miki

LEARN WHY INSOMNIA HATES OUR HEROES! Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes. And I gotta be honest: I'm having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

In Shops: 8/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

