Knight Terrors Finale Rewrites Batman's Origin (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees many titles go into their second Knight Terrors issue, and suggest how the series may all be coming togtether.

Tomorrow sees many titles go into their second and Knight Terrors issues, and suggest how the series may all be coming together. But on the way, we get some psychological insights into some very familiar comic book characters. Such as in tomorrow's Batman and Joker titles.

Bruce Wayne has always been associated with the movie he saw before his parents died, the Mask of Zorro. The Joker has. But in Knight Terrors: The Joker #2 out tomorrow, we have The Man Who Gets Slapped, a 1924 silent psychological thriller film starring Lon Chaney, Norma Shearer, and John Gilbert, and directed by Victor Sjöström, in which a scientist working the the origin of mankind. lives in the mansion of his patron, whose theories are stolen by his wife, who has been having an affair with the patron, allowing his patron to take credit for them all,literally slapping down the scientist, calling him his assistant. His wife calls him a clown. Years later, the scientist has become a clown, known as "HE who gets slapped". It all ends in murder, of course.

While Batman's dreams reveal something else about the night of his parent's deaths. Classically, he is found by the police, taken in by a young Jim Gordon. But now? Anotehhr wrinkle is added.

He has to wait with his death parents for an hour and a half before the police arrived. Long enough to make all sorts of bargains…

