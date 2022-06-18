Knights of X #3 Preview: Rictor the Vampire Slayer

The Knights invade Sevalith in this preview of Knights of X #3, as Rictor and Shatterstar get to some slaying. Check out the preview below.

Knights of X #3

by Tini Howard & Robert Quinn, cover by Yanick Paquette

THE FALL OF THE KNIGHTS OF X! Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, but as the group is hit by another wave of attacks by Merlyn's army, Rachel Summer's connection with Captain Britain is severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally. Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here – and the hateful quest goes on.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.05"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620256000311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620256000321 – KNIGHTS OF X 3 ASRAR HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620256000331 – KNIGHTS OF X 3 MERCADO VARIANT – $3.99 US

