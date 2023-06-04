Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: 75th Anniversary of Batman, dawn of dc, dc comics, Knight Terrors

Knockturnal Creatures? How DC Comics Will Collect Knight Terrors

I wondered if Knight Terrors it was timed by DC for July and August so that collections could be out for Hallowe'en, but it seems not.

DC Comics is having one of its editorial two-month line-wide crossovers in which everything gets renamed for two months and then returns back to where it was. Previously, reasons for this were DC Comics moving coasts and needing fill-ins (Convergence) or firing their publisher and dealing with lockdown (Future State) but the upcoming Knight Terrors doesn't seem to have that cohesion. It just is. I wondered if it was timed for July and August so that collections could be out for Hallowe'en, but it seems not. Hardcovers collecting individual issues will be out in February…

Horror devastates the DC Universe as its greatest heroes confront their worst nightmare in this terrifying epic, perfect for all fans of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman! As Batman, Deadman, and Wesley Dodds—the original Sandman—attempt to unravel this mystery, Insomnia unleashes his horrifying army—the Sleepless Knights! This self-contained series is the summer blockbuster of comics events—set firmly in current continuity, but a perfect jumping-on point for all fans of DC and horror! Knight Terrors is written by DC mainstay and horror comics veteran Joshua Williamson, and chillingly illustrated by celebrated artists including Howard Porter, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Caspar Wijngarrd! This volume collects Knight Terrors First Blood, Knight Terrors #1-4, Knight Terrors: Night's End, the full main Knight Terrors story.

Horror devastates the DC Universe, and this volume details how the Nightmare Wave affects Batman and his closest allies, including Catwoman, Nightwing, and Robin! In Knight Terrors, DC's heroes are taken past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. In this companion collection, see how Insomnia's Nightmare Wave affects Batman, Catwoman, Nightwing, Robin, and Jim Gordon! Witness Batman trapped in the Nightmare Realm! See Jim Gordon confronted by a twisted version of the robotic Batsuit he wore years ago! Watch Jason Todd and Tim Drake fight their own worst fears—and each other! Plus, can Catwoman find redemption in the Nightmare Realm? And is Nightwing… a murderer? This volume collects Knight Terrors: Batman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Robin #1-2.

Horror devastates the DC Universe, and this volume details how DC's brightest heroes—Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash—navigate the terror of the Nightmare Realm! In Knight Terrors, DC's heroes are taken past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. In this companion collection, see how Insomnia's Nightmare Wave affects Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash! Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Superman goes searching for his family… and finds the Super-Reaper! Cyborg Superman is scarier than ever and targeting the Super-Twins! Free from a cosmic prison, Barry Allen is back home, but there's no time to rest—as he's immediately thrust into a new nightmare! Wonder Woman reunites with the Justice League Dark to save the world from its waking nightmare! And Hal Jordan is confronted by his greatest fear… in the form of a hostile planet! This volume collects Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2, Knight Terrors: Superman #1-2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1-2.

Horror devastates the DC Universe, and in this volume, Harley Quinn, Poison ivy, Punchline, and Zatanna all respond to the nightmare world of Knight Terrors in their own unique way! In Knight Terrors, DC's heroes are taken past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. In this companion collection, see how Insomnia's Nightmare Wave affects four of DC's most popular characters: Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Punchline, and Zatanna! Enter the Harley Quinn Zone as Harley is confronted by the surreal and unsettling consequences of her choices! It's a suburban nightmare as Poison Ivy wakes up in the life that she never wanted! Punchline confronts her long-suppressed fears in true horror-movie fashion! And Zatanna teams with Robotman of the Doom Patrol to defend the world from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights! This volume collects Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2, Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1-2, Knight Terrors: Punchline #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1-2.

