Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18

So what's happening in Krakoa today? Well, today we are taking road trips. Marauders goes to Madripoor and Cable goes to Tokyo, both written by Gerry Duggan. Once upon a time there was a mutant called Masque. A Morlock with the power to mould people's faces into grotesque versions of themselves, he created a "signature" look for the underground-living mutants of New York. At one point he made Callisto look like a supermodel, in another he gave her tentacles for arms. If was a weird time for the X-Men around then. In House Of X, he came to the island of Krakoa, but in today's Marauders he seems to have a new role.

At the Madripoor Memorial hospital for someone who isn't dead. Though may still be officially dead. And currently living in the Krakoan no place, socially distancing herself from all the other mutants…

Masque has a brand new role. Less about control, dominance, and disfigurement, and more about helping children and their families. Who knew?

While Cable is also trying to help babies after a bunch were stolen by a clone of his future self, possibly to kick off a new Inferno, we aren't sure about that once. But in the process, teaming up with his future girlfriend, Domino, whose powers of luck and chance are going to be really handy.

I mean it's confusing for everyone, but Domino remains lucky, Turns out he was meant to be at that restaurant after all.

She is just a walking plot device at this point, right? Even if this is all just too confusing for everyone involved.

Krakoa, it doesn't make things simple, does it?

MARAUDERS #18

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200580

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli, Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE PAST IS NOT THE PAST!

The Marauder returns to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend… but all the while old enemies are being forged anew. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CABLE #8

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200516

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

Cable gets together with his – *ahem* – intimate friend Domino long before they ever met! Will it be a fortunate encounter? Or has Cable met his match? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99