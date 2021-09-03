Krakoan Gossip And Sneak Peeks At Upcoming X-Men And Inferno Comics

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Inferno #4 will mark Jonathan Hickman's run on the X-Men books – for now. But Krakoa will rumble on. So what's coming up., courtesy of previews and gossip?

The High Evolutionary comes to Krakoa in X-Men #3 as a friend of mutantdom, and as a big fan of Arakko. The feeling may not be mutual. And we are not entirely sure why he decides to make Vietnam his landing spot. We saw him in alien vegetable warmonger Cordyceps Jones' casino in X-Men #1, just how close to Jones is he?

Also, was Cordyceps Jones wearing an Orchis employee as a suit?

Compare and contrast…

If Orchis are the Big Bad Over Everything, how far does their influence stretch? The X-Corp is taking executive toys to new levels by bringing back the Danger Room. Of course, sparring against Nazis like the Fenris twins does give it an added edge. And how many Madroxes can they kill?

Doctor Doom uses live mutant babies as keys to enter Krakoa. Which is just as gross as it sounds. But not as gross as his backup plan, to flay the skin of mutants and cover his Latverian army in the rotting flesh to do the same.

The Beast is almost as gross, dissecting Russian nesting doll assassins. But are they really as dead as he thinks? Is it his turn to be puppeted, just like he puppeted the people of Terra Verde?

After all that hunting for the man who stole the logic diamonds from the Marauder ship, Wolverine is going to find Solem at the Krakoan bar. Who pleads innocence on the theft of the Marauder – but will Wolverine believe him? Mutants, known as witchbreed, now known as Friends Of Mordred. Which, yes, does have a Friends Of Dorothy tinge about it. And the Furies now fight for King Arthur. Of course, Furies were once the inspiration for… we'll get to that.

Magneto takes the murder weapon…

But someone else has Charles' helmet.

Before heading somewhere with a Cthlulu tinge.

Doug Ramsey enjoys married life on Krakoa… and as Storm is Regent Of Sol…

Bishop gets crowned… King? I thought that could only happen to pawns?

Wolverine's claws are out and popping…

And Nimrod provides a handy target. Is that a particular Juggernaughty Nimrod?

Probably not, he doesn't last long. Or does he?

Looks like Moira's tenth life isn't much better… is that Paris in the rain or Blackpool? And did she manage to keep The Mutant Cure from her third life?

Bastion taking a peek?

Looks like Mystique has come for Moira…

And while Krakoa looks ever so fine…

Inferno comes to an end with Mystique and Destiny – could Mystique have faked her death, and used her body as a way to bring Destiny back to life?

So much for her to burn down…

After all, this week's New Mutants showed there were ways to avoid the usual duplicate rules.

And Sinister is doing a fine line in chimera cloning as well…

Everything burns…