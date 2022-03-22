Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits

Michael Adams has a new comic book coming out from Keenspot Entertainment in June 2022, following in a long tradition of comics such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Usagi Yojimbo, adapted as Samurai Rabbit or films like Kung Fu Panda, and now we have Kung Fu Legume. As the solicitation asks, "What happens when a can of beans is jettisoned into space, bombarded by TV transmissions from the Kung Fu Network, then struck by lightning while hurtling to Earth?" Take a look at the answer…

KUNG FU LEGUME #1 CVR A MICHAEL ADAMS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Michael Adams (A / CA) Michael Adams

What happens when a can of beans is jettisoned into space, bombarded by TV transmissions from the Kung Fu Network, then struck by lightning while hurtling to Earth? Find out in this collector's item first issue when Bean, the Kung Fu Legume, meets girl genius Monkey and her technology-challenged grandpa in this crazy origin story that sets an unlikely team on the adventure of a lifetime. And start eating more legumes already, For Your Health!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: 4.99

BONYEER AROMATIC #2 CVR A PIYOTYCHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Hirano Piyotycho (A / CA) Hirano Piyotycho

Japanese sensation PIYOTYCHO deliversthe next installment of everyone's favorite Treasure-Hunting Zombie-Killer, Bonyeer The Aromatic! Bonny and Doc have decided to travel to Death Valley in search of a valuable Stone said to be able to cure anything, maybe even her Sensational Stink! Fame and Fortune surely await if our heroes can manage to survive Legions of Zombies and defeat a Murderous Minotaur! Edited by Erik Klaus.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: 4.99