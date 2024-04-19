Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: fabian nicieza, Free Agents, kurt busiek, stephen mooney

Kurt Busiek, Fabian Nicieza & Stephen Mooney's Free Agents For Image

Marvel stalwarts Fabian Nicieza and Kurt Busiek have reunited alongside Stephen Mooney for a new creator-owned comic from Image, Free Agents.

Article Summary Fabian Nicieza, Kurt Busiek team up with Stephen Mooney for Image's Free Agents.

Free Agents follows intergalactic warriors adapting to life on Earth.

Character lineup includes Salvo, Pike, Katari, and others battling their past.

The comic is set to hit stores on July 3, 2024, with a retail price of $3.99.

As just seen in the Image Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations just released on Bleeding Cool, but Marvel stalwarts Fabian Nicieza and Kurt Busiek have reunited alongside Half Past Danger's Stephen Mooney for a new creator-owned comic from Image Comics in July 2024, Free Agents, about intergalactic warriors freed from their responsibilities and left on Earth.

FREE AGENTS #1 CVR A STEPHEN MOONEY WRAPAROUND

(W) Kurt Busiek, Fabian Nicieza (A) Stephen Mooney, Triona Farrell (CA) Stephen Mooney

SERIES PREMIERE GIANT-SIZE! BARGAIN PRICE!

An all-new ongoing series! KURT BUSIEK (ASTRO CITY), FABIAN NICIEZA (Deadpool), and STEPHEN MOONEY (Half Past Danger) introduce a team of young veterans, survivors of a massive intergalactic war. **Salvo. Pike. Katari. Shakti. Ridge. Maraud. Chalice. **

They've fought every day of their existence and won a terrible victory. Now they're stranded on Earth, free agents for the first time.

But when relics from their long war appear, threatening their chance at better lives, their greatest battle begins. They've fought for a million planets. Can they fight to save their own souls? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Kurt Busiek is best known for writing the Marvels series, Avengers, Thunderbolts and Superman, and his own series including Astro City, Arrowsmith, The Liberty Project, The Power Company, and Shockrockets.

Fabian Nicieza is best known for writing Psi-Force, X-Men, X-Force, New Warriors, Nomad, Cable, Deadpool and Thunderbolts, co-creating Deadpool, Domino, Shatterstar, and Silhouette, and was also an editor, notably at Marvel and Valiant, and writing the novel Suburban Dicks.

Stephen Mooney is an artist best known for titles such as Angel, The Dead Hand, Bettie Page, Black Widow, Sheena, Generation Zero and his own eries Half Past Danger. He also drew my own murder in CSI: Dying In The Gutters and I have the original artwork of my death scene on the wall. So sorry, Kurt, you can't have it…

