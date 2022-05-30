Lamar Giles & Paris Alleyne Create New Static YA Graphic Novel For DC

DC Comics is announcing new original graphic novels in their MG Middle-Grade and YA Young Adult line in 2023. It's part of DC's continuing publishing plan originally announced in 2017, for publication in 2018. Five years later, the line continues apace, though with fewer titles as befits a slimmed-down publisher since then. Such as Static: Up All Night by Lamar Giles and Paris Alleyne. Lamar James tweets out "Here's the STATIC: UP ALL NIGHT cover in all its glory! Layout by @NStevenHarris finished art by @ParisAlleyne colors by @BexGlendining design by @curtiskingjr Written by ME. Editorial by @jimchadwick1217 + Courtney Jordan. June '23 @DCComics"

Static, Milestone's most popular super hero, makes his graphic novel debut in Static: Up All Night. Written by two-time Edgar Award finalist Lamar Giles (Not So Pure And Simple) with art by Eisner Award-winning Paris Alleyne (The All-Nighter), Static—AKA Virgil Hawkins—discovers that even Super Hero abilities can't mend a broken heart.

Virgil Hawkins has just gone through a bad break up. He can't get over his ex, so his best friend Richie has an idea for how to distract him: attend a music festival in their city of Dakota. But wouldn't you know it—his ex is in attendance. And that's just the beginning of his troubles.

In this madcap story of one night, a series of encounters and events leads to an adventure involving Super-Villains, a diner, a reluctant rapper, and a size-changing kleptomaniac, as well as Virgil's frequent bad decision making. The roster features some familiar faces from both the Dakotaverse and the Static Shock animated series in a coming of age tale about the cost of being a hero, and what's possible when you have friends you can count on.

Static: Up All Night will be published on the 6th of June, 2023,

ISBN 9781779510518

6/6/2023

$16.99 US / $22.99 CAN.