Last Witch and Abbott 1973 in Boom January 2021 Solicitations In Full

Boom Studios sees the launch of Last Witch by Conor McCreery and Vv Glass, and Abbott 1973 by Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivela in Boom Studios' January 2021 solicitations – and plenty more besides.

LAST WITCH #1 CVR A MAIN

(W) Conor McCreery (A/CA) Vv Glass

* Featuring a cover from Middlewest's Jorge Corona, for fans of Wynd in the same oversized format comes an all-new modern fairy tale from Conor McCreery (Adventure Time/Regular Show) and V.V. Glass (Doctor Who).

* It's the one time of the year when the witch known as Cailleach hunts the children of the village – so Saoirse, a brave and reckless young girl, decides this is the perfect opportunity to defy her father and discover the secrets of the witch's tower!

* But when the Cailleach captures Saoirse and her brother Brahm, their lives are forever changed in ways they never expected.

* Now, Saoirse will have to save everyone she loves by discovering the truth about the mysterious mark on her shoulder – and embracing her secret magical powers!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ABBOTT 1973 #1 (OF 5) CVR A MAIN

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

* In a new series forÂ Â fans of Something is Killing the Children and Bitter Root, Saladin Ahmed, the visionary writer behind Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Sami KivelÃ¤, the acclaimed artist behind Tommy Gun Wizards, reunite for this Must Read supernatural thriller.

* Detroit's hardest hitting journalist, Elena Abbott, is trying to make a fresh start at a new newspaper…but her deadly past isn't ready to let go.

* The city is days away from the historic election of a Black candidate as their new Mayor, but a vicious new group has emerged to destroy him, targeting anyone who supports his campaign or the change he represents.

* That means Abbott, who discovers the group's connection to a dangerous dark magic, has been targeted for certain death – unless she embraces her true power as the Lightbringer to save her city.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ABBOTT TP

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

Hugo Award-nominated novelist Saladin Ahmed (Black Bolt) and artist Sami Kivela (Beautiful Canvas) present one woman fs search for the truth that destroyed her family.

Hard-nosed, chain-smoking tabloid reporter Elena Abbott investigates a series of grisly crimes that the police have ignored. Crimes she knows to be the work of dark occult forces. Forces that took her husband from her. Forces she has sworn to destroy. Collects the entire 5-issue series.

In Shops: Oct 24, 2018

SRP: $17.99

FIREFLY #25 CVR A MAIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Pius Bak (CA) Bengal

* New Characters! New Enemies! The BRAND NEW VERSE ers starts here!

* For the FIRST TIME EVER, it's the most-demanded Firefly story ever, as the series jumps forward in time after the battle with the Reavers that left Wash & Book dead.

* Mal and the new crew of Serenity set a course for the EARTH THAT WAS!

* That's right, fans will see what's happened to Earth for the first time in Firefly history – and that means all the rules are going out the window, in ways even Mal can't imagine…

* A Perfect Jumping-On Point For New Fans!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY NEW SHERIFF IN VERSE HC VOL 01

(W) Greg Pak (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma, Davide Gianfelice, George Kambadais (CA) Marc Aspinall

* Kicking off a new Firefly epic, discover the secret history of Mal and his mother… and a new brewing war to end all wars from New York Times bestselling writer Greg Pak (Star Wars, X-Men), and artists Davide Gianfelice (Wolverine: Weapon X) and Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil).

* Mal has handed himself into the Alliance… but it turns out he's not the one they want. The infamous Ma Reynolds – that's Mal's mom – is at the top of the Alliance's Most Wanted, and if Mal doesn't get to her first, the Alliance will!

* Collects Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds #1 and Firefly #13-15.

In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $19.99

FIREFLY LEGACY DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Joss Whedon, Zack Whedon, Patton Oswalt, Brett Matthews, Jim Krueger (A) Will Conrad, Chris Samnee (CA) Scott Newman

Visionary writer & direct Joss Whedon's (Marvel's The Avengers, Buffy The Vampire Slayer) cult hit TV show Firefly returns in these official sequels, collected for the first time in a single volume. Discover new heists, new adventures and the secret histories of fan-favorite character Shepherd Book, as well as the covert operatives known only as the Hands of Blue. Collects Serenity: Those Left Behind #1-3, Serenity: Better Days #1-3, Serenity: The Shepherd's Tale, Serenity: Float Out #1, Serenity: Leaves On The Wind #1-6, Serenity: No Power In The 'Verse #1-6, and more rare stories.

In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $75.00

FIREFLY STING ORIGINAL GN HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Delilah S Dawson (A) Various (CA) Marco D'Alfonso

* Saffron and the women of Firefly pull the ultimate heist!

* Saffron.the enigmatic rogue who captured the hearts of FIREFLY fans worldwide.returns to Serenity. But this time, she's got no time for Capt. Malcolm Reynolds, as she fs there to recruit the women of the ship to join her on a heist that has personal stakes for all involved.

* New York Times bestselling writer Delilah S. Dawson ( Sparrowhawk, Star Wars: Phasma ), along with a team of artists including Pius Bak, French Carlomagno, Rodrigo Lorenzo, and Taj Tenfold, reveal a new take on the world of Joss Whedon fs FIREFLY, as each artist shows the heist from the point-of-view of a different woman on the crew.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2019

SRP: $19.99

FIREFLY #25 BIG HEROES PACK SET

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Greg Pak (A) Pius Bak (CA) Daniel Bayliss

* Celebrate a New Era for Joss Whedon's Firefly with a special collectors pack featuring an exclusive Firefly #25 variant cover by Nick Bradshaw.

* This pack also includes the following Firefly #25 covers: Main Cover by Bengal, Variant Cover by Erica Henderson, "Sand" Sketch Cover and "Sky" Sketch Cover.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $39.99

FIREFLY NEW SHERIFF IN VERSE HC VOL 02

(W) Greg Pak (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Nimit Malavia

SHERIFF MAL REYNOLDS VS SERENITY?! When the notorious outlaw Mal Reynolds agreed to wear a sheriff's badge, he figured he could change a thing or two about how "justice" is dispensed in the 'Verse. And maybe he did. But his former crew members on Serenity are about to find out if the badge has changed him — when he finally throws them in jail! With the whole 'Verse turned upside down, a new outlaw appears on the scene., calling himself the Bandit King, and he's bound and determined to take Mal's old position as the most incorrigibly independent law-bender around. Has Mal finally met his match? They say you can't trick a trickster, but in this brand new 'Verse, Mal may be in for the surprise of his life. New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) and rising star artist Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil) present the next exciting chapter continuing Joss Whedon's acclaimed series.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SEEN ORIGINAL GN RACHEL CARSON

(W) Birdie Willis (A/CA) Rii Abrego

* A new non-fiction graphic novel series for fans of March and A Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns that explores the stories of the real groundbreakers and Marginalized Trailblazers who changed our world for the better.

* It's about being seen. Both for who you are, and who you hope you can become. History is a mirror, and all too often, the history we're told in school reflects only a small subset of the population.

* Meet Rachel Carson, the woman who changed the way America fought against the environmental crisis through her bestselling books, ultimately spurring the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

* Birdie Willis & Rii Abrego present the true story of the marine biologist whose dedication, compassion and integrity gave a new generation of Americans hope for a brighter tomorrow.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99

GIRLSPLAINING ORIGINAL HC (MR)

(W) Katja Klengel (A/CA) Katja Klengel

* For fans of Kid Gloves and Waves comes a new original graphic novel by cartoonist Katja Klengel tackling the subjects that have shaped her life: from body shaming to the exploration of herfemale sexuality, from the representation of women in the media to the social pressure on women who have not yet started a family.

* Why do we fear the word "vulva"?

* Do we really have to be ashamed of our body hair?

* Why do gender roles in children's toys seem to be stuck in the '50s?

* With a sense of humor, an open heart, and unsparing candor, Klengel draws inspiration from her own life as she examines what being a woman today means to her (and really, a whole lot of us!).

* Please Note: This is for Mature Readers.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $17.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #3 CVR A MAIN

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* Two New Series. Two New Teams. The UNLIMITED POWER ERA continues with a shocking betrayal by a member of the Mighty Morphin team…

* …but WHY?

* With the Mighty Morphin team in disarray, Lord Zedd makes his deadliest attack yet – and no one is ready for what he's got planned!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #3 CVR A SCALERA

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

* Two New Series. Two New Teams. The UNLIMITED POWER ERA continues as Drakkon is the key to the Power Rangers' new mission.

* But to defeat the new cosmic threat, the new Power Rangers team – Jason, Trini, Zack and new members – has put their faith in their greatest enemy.

* And the only way they may be able to save the universe is by giving Drakkon exactly what he wants…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN TP

(W) Ryan Parrott, Anthony Burch (A) Dan Mora (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

* The Ranger Slayer, an alternate universe version of Kimberly Hart, returns to her home dimension to pick up the pieces left behind in the wake of Lord Drakkon's reign, becoming the thing she hates most – the new ruler of her world sitting on Drakkon's throne.

* But an even deadlier threat sets its sights on Earth – and Kim won't be able to defeat it on her own!

* Collects Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 and Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1-3.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #6 (OF 6) CVR A MAIN

(W) AJ Marchisello (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Toni Infante

* It's Mega Man versus <SPOILER> in the action-packed series finale!

* Only family can save Silicon City, but will family be Mega Man's downfall? Or can they stop the Robot Army?

* Series Finale.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #4 (OF 12) CVR A LEE

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee

* Leto Atreides has discovered the horrifying truth behind Ix's success, calling House Vernius' true nature into question and possibly spelling the House's demise.

* The Harkonnens' deadly influence continues to spread, forcing Duncan Idaho to take drastic measures;Â Â Reverend Mother Gaius Mohiam to play her trump card with the Baron.

* Pardot Kynes forms an alliance with the Freman that will change the course of Dune's history.

* Meanwhile, Crown Prince Shaddam and Hasimir Fenring continue unraveling their plot to oust the Emperor Elrood…

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.99

EXPANSE #2 (OF 4) CVR A MAIN

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Alejandro Aragon (CA) W. Scott Forbes

* Avasarala is approached by the cabal behind the black market Martian weapons dealings, who offer to help her reclaim the thing she wants most – her former political power.

* Trapped between a return to glory and a chance to do the right thing, Avasarala's ultimate decision will lead to fatal consequences.

* Meanwhile, Bobbie has made a breakthrough in her investigation – but every victory comes with a price…

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SEVEN SECRETS #6 CVR A MAIN

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* To save The Order and everyone he loves, Caspar must leave them all behind.

* But even with his sacrifice, will Amon get his hands on the Secrets once and for all?

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #5 CVR A MAIN

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* Destiny has come for the endeavors of the Vihaan II.

* Malik and Richter face off for the last time and only one will survive.

* Their uncertain futures will be forever changed by a shattering discovery.

* Please Note: The Spoiler Variant will be bagged to protect the shocking ending of this issue!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #14 CVR A MAIN

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

To save the town, Erica must take on the brood of monsters on her own. And Tommy is faced with a decision that means life or death.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #21 CVR A MAIN

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

* Anya has been a key figure in Buffy's life ever since she arrived in Sunnydale, but there's more to the demon's mission and mysterious past than anyone knows!

* It starts with her secret connection to the Watcher's Council and… the first full appearance of the Slayer who came before Buffy?

* And the truth behind Anya connects Buffy(s) – yes, plural – in ways no one ever saw coming…

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BTVS HIGHSCHOOL IS HELL DLX ED HC

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, David Lopez (CA) Kevin Wada

* Eisner Award winner Jordie Bellaire (Redlands), Russ Manning Award winner Dan Mora (Once & Future), and superstar artist David Lopez (Captain Marvel), along with series creator Joss Whedon (Marvel's The Avengers), bring Buffy into a new era with new challenges, new friends, and a few enemies you might already recognize.

* Collects Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1-12, Welcome to the Whedonverse #1, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones #1 and an exclusive new ten page story about the haunting of Rupert Giles by an old friend.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $75.00

ONCE & FUTURE #15 CVR A MAIN

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

Bridgette and Duncan return to a familiar place to pick up Lancelot's trail, while Rose comes face to face with another member of the McGuire family she was not expecting to see…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORIGINS #3 (OF 6) CVR A MAIN

(W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka

* Chloe and David have discovered a lost city, populated by the robot servants of long dead humanity.

* But now that they've encountered their first human being in over a century, will they help Chloe and David – or become their enemies?

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED MOTHER #12

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Danny Luckert (CA) Jeremy Haun

* Daisy vs The Red Mother for the last time.

* But is this a battle that Daisy can truly win?

* Series Finale.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #5 (OF 4) CVR A MAIN

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Dan Panosian

* After discovering the truth about Waverly, our Ravens find themselves in over their heads, but Wilma is just beginning to understand the scope of her power and must now decide how she wants to use it…

* Series Finale.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GUNNERKRIGG COURT TP VOL 07

(W) Tom Siddell (A/CA) Tom Siddell

* The adventures of Antimony and her magical friends continue at the mysterious Gunnerkrigg Court boarding school.

* Magical forests, lost souls, robots, and enduring friendship manifest in Tom Siddell's hit sci-fi/fantasy webcomic series, Gunnerkrigg Court!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $16.99