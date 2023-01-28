Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Preview: Looking for Answers When traditional policework can't solve a gruesome murder in this preview of Lararus Planet: Legends Reborn #1, Renee Montoya takes the investigation in a new direction... as The Question!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of the upcoming comic book Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1! When traditional policework can't solve a gruesome murder in this preview of Lararus Planet: Legends Reborn #1, Renee Montoya takes the investigation in a new direction… as The Question!

LAZARUS PLANET: LEGENDS REBORN #1

DC Comics

1122DC031

1122DC032 – Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Rafael Sarmento Cover – $5.99

1122DC033 – Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Laura Braga Cover – $5.99

1122DC034 – Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Minkyu Jung Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Vasco Georgiev

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS! Written by Alex Segura, Greg Pak, Alex Paknadel, and Dennis Culver. Art by Clayton Henry, Chris Mitten, Minkyu Jung, and Jesus Merino. Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

In Shops: 1/31/2023

SRP: $4.99

