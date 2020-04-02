"Legend of Korra" Voice Actors to Reprise Roles in Comic Live-Reading

Legend of Korra voice actors Janet Varney and Seychelle Gabrielle, who voiced the titular Korra and her romantic partner Asami respectively on the show, will reprise their roles on Monday in a special comic book live reading event presented by Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse, which publishes comics based on Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra, will be live-streaming the event on their Twitch channel, twitch.tv/darkhorsecomics, on Monday, April 6th at 2PM Pacific.

Varney and Gabriel will read the first chapter of Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, which picks up right after the end of the television series as Korra and Asami realize they have romantic feelings for each other and head to the Spirit World for a romantic vacation. In addition to the live-reading, Varney and Gabrielle will also take questions from viewers in a moderated Q&A session. Viewers at home can follow along with the reading thanks to a free digital excerpt of The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Part One that Dark Horse will release on their website the day of the live-stream at 12:00AM.

Finally, Dark Horse plans to give away a prize package to one lucky participant which will include copies of The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Library Edition and The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Parts 1-3. Instructions will be provided during the live-stream for viewers to enter, with one entry allowed per person.

Set 70 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra ran for fifty-two episodes from 2012 to 2014 on Nickelodeon, exploring more mature themes than the original series, including the bisexuality of its lead character, in an industrialized, Steampunk version of the more rural world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Korra's adventures continue in the form of Dark Horse Comics, to the delight of fans.