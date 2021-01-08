Legion and X-Men Artist Steve Lightle Dies, Aged 61

Today, followers of Steve Lightle found the following message on his Facebook page.

This is Matthew Lightle, Steve lightle's son. This morning my father passed away from Cardiac Arrest. I wished to thank you all for your friendship to my father, and also to ask that if you are a patreon follower, please cancel your account as we are just beginning to take care of his affairs.

Steve Lightle was born in 1959 and is best known in comics as an artist on DC Comics titles Legion of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol. First published in 1984 doe AC Comics, he has work published by DC Comics in their New Talent Showcase title in 1984, which saw him take over Keith Giffen as the penciler of Legion of Super-Heroes, the title that would probably define his career. While he only drew the series for a short while, he stayed as the cover artist on the book for four years. Along the way, he also co-created two Legionnaires, Tellus and Quislet. He relaunched Doom Patrol in 1987 and became the regular cover artist for Classic X-Men. He drew many Flash comics over the decades, as an interior artist and cover artist, in the eighties, nineties and noughties. He had been selling self-published comic books and original artwork through his company Lunatick Press since 2001.

His comic book creator peers have been sharing their memories and the inspiration he gave.

Condolences are starting to be shared. Dan Jurgens writes "Always a shock to start the day with news that a colleague has passed. Today, it's the incredibly talented Steve Lightle. It's been a few years since I last saw him but I enjoyed our chats and his tremendous work, especially on LSH. My condolences to all his family and friends."

Rob Liefeld said "Rest In Peace, Steve Lightle. One of my favorite artists in comics. His DC runs are fantastic." Lewis LaRosa posted "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Lightle. He was a top tier artist who always delivered fluid, dynamic, and beautiful work. Been a fan of his since I was a kid. RIP" Cully Hamner: Just learning of this. Steve Lightle's run on LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES, in particular, was some of the great, underrated work of the '80s and a consistent favorite of mine. So recognizable, and just solid as a rock. Sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Fabian Nicieza: Just learned of the sudden passing of Steve Lightle. I was a huge fan of his art before I was lucky enough to work with him. He was a passionate person and a consummate artist. My sincerest condolences to his family.

Bleeding Cool sends its condolences to Steve Lightle's family and friends, including his wife, Marianne, and their children.