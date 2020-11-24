Legion Of Super-Heroes: Future State In The Year 5000 AD?

The Amazon listing has the Legion Future State story set in the year 5000 AD rather than the 31st century. This Riley Rossmo cover image posted by Brian Bendis on Instagram though, as he points out, is not a final cover, seems to underline that. The DC Future State timeline, however, has the book set in the year 3000.

The DC Future State Preview itself suggests it will be a different era though. It states "Given that Legion of Super-Heroes already takes place in the 31st century, Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes provides an interesting challenge for writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Riley Rossmo. The solution: go even further Into the future, of course. How far? Well, you'll have to read the two-issue series to find out, as exactly when in time we find the Legion—and what happened to dramatically reshape the galaxy—will be re-vealed in the story itself."

Or possibly in the name of the comic book when it is published.

Bendis states "It's Legion! This could be five years from where we left them or five minutes!" Or two thousand years? "Either way, a lot has changed. There is a huge event that took place, and everything has changed in the galaxy."

And it involves a new team as well. Bendis says "The hardest part about writing Legion of Super-Heroes is waiting for the opportunity to Introduce the Substitute Heroes. I wanted to introduce them in the first issue of Legion proper, but of course a lot has to be set up for that to happen. And the substitute Legion and Riley were made for each other." Riley states "Tons of fun! Antennae Lad and infectious Lass are my favorite! I love that Brian worked them into the story."

Today's Legion Of Super-Heroes and Action Comics may also give us peeks, with Supergirl getting some spoilers about her upcoming trip to the 31st century…

While Legion suggests that Kamandi may do something to sort the big kerfuffle in Death Metal right now…

Did Bendis just spoil Death Metal? Or Am I, again, reading far too much into things as usual?