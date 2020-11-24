The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?

Today's DC Comics Future State preview book has revealed the full upcoming timelines of DC Future State. And what book goes where… and Bleeding Cool has cut them up and put them on one shareable picture.

2025: Arkham Knights, Batgirls, Batman/Superman, Batman Catwoman, Gotham City Sirens, Harley Quinn, Grifters, Nightwing, Outsiders, Red Hood, Robin Eternal

2027: Dark Detective, The Flash, Teen Titans

2029: Shazam!

2030: Aquaman, Black Racer, Justice League Dark, Metropolis Midnighter, Mister Miracle, Suicide Squad, Superman of Metropolis, Superman: Worlds of War, Nubia

2035: The Last Lantern

2040: Justice League

2050: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman, Yara Flor, Superman Vs. Imperius Lex, Superman/Wonder Woman

3000: House of El, Legion of Super-Heroes

4500: Swamp Thing

82,020: Black Adam

THE END OF TIME: Immortal Wonder Woman

It's curious to consider that much of this was originally part of DCs Generation Five timeline, and that DC pulped every single copy of the Free Comic Book Day title that listed the original DC Timeline. Again, not a single copy of that has made it out onto the aftermarket, despite, as I understand it, five-figure offers from anyone who might have a copy. Given how many DC staffers have been made redundant of late, right we see one or two make it out to eBay in coming months? If you have a copy, please feel free to let Bleeding Cool know, we would love to see what was planned, as well at the 5G books that didn't make it into Future State from some of the bigger names in the comic book industry. I may have to gather a few of those threads together at some point.

Oh yes, and the Midnighter series by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Gleb Melnikov is now called Metropolic Midnighter. Basically, what if Metropolis had a Batman. In the year 2030… sweet.