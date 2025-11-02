Leo Rising by Archie Bongiovanni in Abrams' January 2026 Full Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: abrams, graphic novel, Leo Rising

Abrams Books launches second omnibus volumes for City Hunter and Cat's Eye, The Art Of Star Wars; The Acolyte and 50 Years Of Industrial Art And Magic art volumes, the first When Monsters Wake graphic novel, Children Of The Night, and Leo Rising by Archie Bongiovanni of A Quick And Easy Guide To They/Them Pronouns.

LEO RISING HC QUEER SPACES SEXUALITY AND FAME

(W/A/CA) Archie Bongiovanni

From the artist behind the hit A Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, Archie Bongiovanni, an examination of the intersection of fame, identity, and sexuality in their latest audacious and genuine LGBTQIA+ graphic novel, Leo Rising Lesbian influencer. Lifelong Alaskan. Part-time owl researcher. Leo Rising follows self-proclaimed "celesbian" Laura on a hilarious and heart-wrenching exploration of queer spaces, sexuality, and fame. After years of struggling for acceptance, Laura knows exactly who she is—or does she? By day, Laura thrives as the Internet's lesbian bestie, a role model for thousands of followers worldwide, while working part-time at the Alaska Bird Observatory. But when an old friend returns to town and introduces Laura to queer parties and sex apps she's never experienced, she starts questioning her gender and sexuality simultaneously. Seeking answers, Laura creates Leo, a secret trans identity. As Leo's encounters become more and more steamy, Laura's divergent identities collapse with real-world consequences. Perfect for readers who loved the classic Dykes to Watch Out For, Genderqueer, and Bongiovanni's debut graphic novel Mimosa, Leo Rising is a horny and hopelessly real comic about navigating queer space, both online and off, under the midnight sun. $25.99 1/21/2026

WHEN MONSTERS WAKE HC BOOK 1 CHILDREN OF THE NIGHT Previously Offered thru Other Distributors

(W) Victoria Setian (A/CA) Savanna Ganucheau

A thrilling, spine-chilling YA graphic novel from debut author Victoria Setian and Bloom artist Savanna Ganucheau—a modern spin on the classic horror novel Dracula Mina Murray is followed by death—at least, that's the rumor in her small town of New Whitby. An aspiring photojournalist, she has a knack for finding herself in unsettling situations to find interesting shots, like on the deck of the recently crashed boat the Demeter. While exploring the wreckage, Mina comes across large cases of dirt and debris—and the decaying body of the ship's captain. Intrigued by the ghastly scene, Mina tries to unearth more information about the abandoned ship, the captain, and the missing crew. Instead, she finds herself roped into her high school's newspaper club covering the big school dance her BFF, Lucy, is coordinating. It's a major bummer, but all might not be too bad if it gets her closer to Jon, her crush and guitarist for the local punk band the Romeros. But instead of catching Jon's eye, Mina enters the orbit of Raf, the brooding (and frankly, hot) transfer student who has everyone under his thrall. As Raf's popularity grows and the dance draws near, sinister events begin to shake the core of the school: The head of the newspaper club gains an unseemly appetite for flies. Jon is getting close to Raf. And Lucy falls ill… with strange puncture wounds on her neck. Mina starts to suspect that new student is hiding a dark and terrible secret… but will she be able to figure it out before it's too late? $26.99 1/14/2026