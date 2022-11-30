Lily Joiner's Welcome to Dandelion Port, From Oni Press In 2024

Welcome to Dandelion Port is the debut graphic novel by Lily Joiner. "It tells the tale of a feline fortune-teller who uses cursed tarot cards on a mysterious canine traveller binding their fates together in the absurd city of Dandelion Port".

Two years ago, Lily Joiner tweeted, "Welcome to Dandelion Port Marigold, a novice fortune teller, mistakenly uses cursed tarot cards on a mysterious traveler, Coco, binding their fates. Now, Marigold must help Coco receive her wish in the charmingly, absurd city of Dandelion Port!" with a number of examples of artwork. She has also posted many pages on her website.

And now Grace Scheipeter has bought Welcome to Dandelion Port for Oni Press for publication in the spring of 2025. Lily Joiner's agent Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency sold world rights.

Lily Joiner, of Kansas City, is an Assistant Graphic Designer for Folk Alliance International, runs her own online store, Honeypuff Press and is a 2020 graduate from Savannah College of Art and Design with a BFA in Sequential Arts.

Oni Press as a comic book publisher was founded in 1997 by Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack. Schreck left the company in 1999, leaving Oni Press owned by Nozemack and Jamie S. Rich. In 2004, Rich left the company; Oni Press was then owned by Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, and Charlie Chu. Oni Press underwent a reorganization in 2018, with Nozemack acting as founder and chief financial officer, Jones as publisher, Chu as vice president of creative & business development and other staff also promoted. In 2019, Sarah Gaydos was promoted to editor in chief and Oni Press became an imprint label following the company's merger with Lion Forge Comics and owned by Polarity. Nozemack stepped down as president in an advisory role, Jones remained as publisher and president, and Chu remained as vice president of creative & business development. In June 2021, Gaydos stepped down as editor-in-chief, and Jones became interim editor-in-chief. In June 2022, Jones and Chu were both fired by Polarity, followed by Lehmann leaving the company. Christopher Cerasi is currently Oni Press Managing Editor