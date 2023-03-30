Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon Ringo Fan Award winner Lilydusk has sold the World English rights to the first four books of her Webtoon comic Midnight Poppy Land.

Ringo Fan Award winner Lilydusk has sold the World English rights to the first four books of her Webtoon comic Midnight Poppy Land, an adult graphic novel romance series about a young woman who finds herself thrown into the dangerous world of the mob – and enters into a relationship with a mob bodyguard. "After making a grisly discovery in the countryside, a small-town book editor's life gets entangled with a young Mafia lord and his intimidating bodyguard…even as every step she takes draws her deeper into the dangerous underworld of the city. And, keeping it in the family as it were, Midnight Poppy Land has been picked up for print by Bobbie Chase at Webtoon Unscrolled. The publication of Midnight Poppy Land is set for May 2024. Lilydusk, the North American creator of both Midnight Poppy Land and Asura's Bride, represented herself in this deal.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 72 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish twelve series a year.