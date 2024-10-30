Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: lucca, one piece

Lining Up Through The Night For One Piece Sketches At Lucca

Organisers at Lucca hve been providing five tickets for sketches from the One Piece artists being given out every hour on the hour.

One Piece has a strong presence at Lucca Comics & Games this year, as demonstrated by the massive inflatable below. With signings and sketches to follow the trading card game panel today, One Piece Nakama – Friends And Enemies with creator of the game, Marcello Bertocchi, as well as Nicola De Gobbis, head of Need Games, and artists Zeth Castle, Silvia Fossati, Giulia and more.

Organisers at Lucca have been providing five tickets for sketches from the One Piece artists being given out every hour on the hour, from 5 pm last night to noon today, the last of which went an hour ago. Which meant that some people chose to stay up all night to get their chance. A mixture of frustration for the wait but delight in the success…

One Piece Nakama – Friends And Enemies sees "players take the role of Luffy and other members of the Strawhat and need to recruit new friends from the whole One Piece Saga. The combination of the current Friends that joined the crew will allow to fulfill the quests on the Enemy cards in play and defeat them, collecting their reward…but for every undefeated Enemy the threat level will rise. Let it rise too much and you will start losing friends. Lose too many friends and you will lose the game. One Piece NAKAMA brings to the table 100 characters of the One Piece world, and the most important concept: friends that you meet during the journey are you real strength."

One Piece written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 1997, with its chapters compiled in 109 volumes so far. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates. Adapted repeatedly into anime, Netflix released a live action TV series adaptation last year. In 2015 and 2022, One Piece set the Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author and it was the best-selling manga for eleven consecutive years from 2008 to 2018.

Lucca Comics & Games is the annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, traditionally held at the end of October around All Saints' Day. Depending on how Angouleme in France is doing that year, it is either the largest or second largest comics festival in Europe. Both are beaten by Comiket in Japan. San Diego or New York don't come anywhere near.

