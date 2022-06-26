Little Red Ronin Thanks FOC It's Sunday The 26th of June 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Hellboy & BPRD gets a oneshot, Time Is A River from Mike Mignola and Mark Laszlo. "When Hellboy accidentally left eclectic academic Lajos in a ghostly version of Budapest in "The Miser's Gift," he didn't realize how far-reaching the consequences would be! As timelines get crossed, reality starts to crumble and Hellboy must return to the ghostly city to recover Lajos before it's too late… an explosive one-shot to continue the story they began in "The Miser's Gift," part of the Hellboy Winter Special from January 2020."

While Young Hellboy has an Assault On Castle Death #1 by Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski and Craig Rousseau. "Returned from their adventures on a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor move with the B.P.R.D. from New Mexico to Connecticut. The relocation is tough on Hellboy: is he just homesick, or have scrambled memories from the island gripped the supernatural whippersnapper? Meanwhile, word of Hellboy's survival has also reached an unknown enemy, who failed to kill him once before but is determined not be foiled again . . . It's a roaring start to the second Young Hellboy series, from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Thomas Sniegoski, with art by Craig Rousseau and colors by Dave Stewart."

Cradle Of Filth #1 launches from Opus Comics, Holly Interlandi, Kenny Porter, Menton3 and Piotr Kowalski. "In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. Within this hidden vault, we revisit The Succubus and Nemesis in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent." With a 1:10 tiered cover for FOC.

The John Constantine YA graphic novel Distorted Illusions by Kami Garcia and Isaac Goodhart is up for FOC. "John Constantine is, and has always been, a magician of the highest caliber—who doesn't need additional training from any highbrow magician, thank you very much. But a magical apprenticeship in the United States is a good excuse to get out of London…and in Washington, D.C., he can join his best friend's punk band, Mucous Membrane. When the band begins to dabble in magic, a complicated spell gets out of hand…and the disastrous consequences might be more than Constantine can handle. Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven, Beautiful Creatures) and artist Isaac Goodhart (Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story) in the most thrilling magical team-up of the year!"

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure sourcebook for Dungeons & Dragons inspires the Dungeons & Dragons Annual 2022 by Jim Zub and Eduardo Mello with a 1:10 variant for FOC.

Prophet #1 gets remastered for its thirtieth anniversary, "PROPHET #1 re-mastered by some of today's top comic book talents! Prophet made his first appearance in 1992, electrifying fandom, and we are celebrating and commemorating his impact with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th anniversary issue!" With lots of covers including 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered variants for FOC.

Rogues Gallery #1 by Hannah Rose May, Justin Mason and Triona Farrell launches from Image Comics. "Writer HANNAH ROSE MAY makes her comic debut with rising-star artist JUSTIN MASON for an all-new series with DECLAN SHALVEY. The Purge meets Scream in a home invasion thriller that follows disenfranchised TV superhero actress Maisie Wade as she is terrorized by an unhinged group of intruders cosplaying her day job's archvillains. If Maisie is going to survive the night, she'll need to be the hero she has come to despise.. The Purge meets Misery in a twist on the classic slasher tale where a celebrity's biggest fans can become her biggest foes." Returnable.

Skybound X #25 debuts four new series. "From the pages of INVINCIBLE comes BATTLE BEAST, by co-creators ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, FIREPOWER) and RYAN OTTLEY (Hulk)!The new horror epic DARK RIDE reunites JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Batman) and ANDREI BRESSAN, the acclaimed team behind BIRTHRIGHT. The first appearance of the savage and beautiful KROMA by writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG)! Also, when all of humanity dies, the animals battle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world of SCURRY by MAC SMITH." With a 1:10 tiered cover for FOC.

Ant-Man #1 by Al Ewing and Tom Reilly finally launches. "Flash back to the early days of Hank Pym's career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It's date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man's enemies! Watch as Hank's ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him? Join Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Tom Reilly (THE THING) as they explore the history of every hero (past, present and future!) called Ant-Man!" With a 1:25 tiered cover.

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 by Peter David and Juanan Ramirez launches from Marvel. "Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other! Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ramírez!

Can Rick Jones save Genis – and himself – before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key? Find out when Peter David returns to take Genis-Vell to all-new heights!" With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variants for FOC.

Wild Cards #1 by Paul Cornell and Mike Hawthorne launches from Marvel. "Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, the bulk of them become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers."

Dynamite launches Madballs Vs Garbage Pail Kids #1 by Sholly Fisch and Jason Crosby. "For the first time ever, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids-winner take all! As part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book crossover of these iconic 1980s brands!

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross," co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event presents the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever crossed paths! Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers by legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby, and a special trading card team-up cover created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

As the original "gross out" brand of the 1980s, Topps released its Garbage Pail Kids series of trading cards in 1985, featuring hilariously revolting characters with appropriately irreverent names. Fifteen different card series were produced over the next three years, in addition to a Garbage Pail Kids animated series and a full slate of globally-licensed consumer products, with ongoing product lines that continues to the present day. For its part, Madballs launched its irregularly shaped toy foam balls in 1986, featuring its own proprietary and often-socially inappropriate characters with ghastly faces, grotesque names, and disruptively funny attitudes to match. Madballs went on to sell tens of millions of toys, inspire a series of animated specials, and launch an extensive consumer products program that included comic books, softlines, video games, collectibles, seasonal items, and back-to-school products.

Writer Sholly Fisch's credits run the gamut from Superman to Star Wars to Scooby-Doo, and from Clive Barker's Hellraiser to Looney Tunes. His comics for kids have won a Comics Buyer's Guide Fan Award, and been nominated for an Eisner Award and two Diamond Gem Awards, while several of his stories for older readers were included in the #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel collections of Action Comics." The comic is returnable to retailers who order 15 copies or more.

Blink #1 by Christopher Sebela and Hayden Sherman launches from Oni Press. "Wren Booker was three when she was found catatonic and covered in blood on the streets of New York. Since that day, she's been haunted by a childhood she can't remember. After decades of searching, Wren stumbles upon a cryptic website streaming multiple CCT feeds from strange rooms in a ruined building and something clicks, setting off hidden memories that lead her back to a place she's seen in lifelong nightmares. Hunting for answers, Wren breaks into the building, but instead finds herself entangled in the camera-filled dark mazes of a decayed social experiment known only as BLINK. Eisner-nominated Christopher Sebela (Dirtbag Rapture), Hayden Sherman (Thumbs), and Nick Filardi (Rogue Planet) team up for a found-footage horror where uncovering your past will leave you trapped inside it." Fully returnable with a 1:25 tiered cover for FOC.

Rick & Morty get a Big Dumb Summer Vacation from Oni Press by Annie Griggs and Puste. "It's the worst summer vacation ever. When Rick picks a planet with strange rules regarding beach access, Jerry does everything he can to break them. What could be worse than sunburn? Sun Parasites." Fully returnable.

Little Red Ronin #1 by Garrett Gunn and Kit Wallis launches from Source Point Press. "A terrible beast has haunted the citizens of Poletown for decades. Although the monster hasn't been seen in years, disappearances and gruesome killings still plague the townsfolk. Determined to clear her family name, Red hunts The Great Wolf in hopes of exonerating her grandmother, who lives in exile for spreading terrifying propaganda." One free incentive copy per store who orders.

Ninja Kaidan #1 launches from Blackbox Comics by Eric Palicki and Lucas Meyer. "Not even a lifetime of martial arts training and years as an elite soldier could prepare Yuki Snow for this newest challenge: CEO of his deceased father's company. Suddenly thrust into a leadership role at YOKAI Consolidated, Yuki finds himself taking over his father's pet project, the mysterious KAIDAN armor, which would allow its wearer to see, speak to, and touch GHOSTS." With 1:10 multiple tiered covers for FOC.

Artemis Wanted #1 launches from DC Comics by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge. "After the events of Trial of the Amazons, Artemis is on the run from her sisters for her sins. She may say it was all in the name of peace, but not even Wonder Woman believes a word she says. Now the former member of the Bana-Mighdall is wanted by not only her people, but all Amazon tribes! Is there a future for a warrior who has destroyed her past? Find out as Artemis travels the world searching for answers and a new path forward. She'll need all the help she can get, and it may come from the unlikeliest of sources…the Gods!"

Deadman Tells The Spooky is the new graphic anthology by Franco, Sara Richard, Isaac Goodhart, Agnes Garbowska, Derek Charm, Christopher Uminga, and others ahead of Hallowe'en. "Ever had the feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on the way home? Wondered what might just be living under your bed? Well, Deadman knows…has always known…and he's here to shed some light on those spine-tingling adventures and things that go bump in the night. Written by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Franco and featuring art by some of DC Comics' favorite artists, Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat through these hair-raising stories. Read at your own risk…"

Batman: White Knight Presents Red Hood #1 by Sean Murphy, Clay McCormack and Simone Di Meo spins off. "The world of Batman: White Knight continues to expand in this exciting new miniseries! With things heating up in Neo-Gotham, Jason Todd revisits his post-Robin past to find the one ally he believes will help him turn the tide in the battle against Derek Powers. Bruce Wayne is Batman. Four words that saved Jason's life and destroyed his future forever. Banished by his mentor and damaged by The Joker, the former Robin is left to become something different, something stronger, a relentless force for justice in the city…Red Hood! With nobody to answer to, he walks the dangerous line between hero and villain. That is until he meets Gan, a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens. And she's willing to fight alongside him, whatever it takes!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers for FOC.

Crucified Exorcisms #1 launches from Scout Comics by Sheldon Allen and Mauricio Campetella. "And just like that, we're back! The Christ finally sits down for his eagerly anticipated and heavily hyped first LIVE TV interview with a surprising network and even more surprising choice of interviewer. During this interview, after recounting in vivid detail a recent exorcism he performed on a child in Haiti, The Christ's claims of divinity are challenged. He is put to the test in front of a national audience. SPOILER: You won't see the end coming. Crucified returns…#BELIEVE"

DC Mech #1 by Kenny Porter and Baldemar Rivas launches from DC with many a tiered cover, including this 1:100 version. "At the end of World War II, Earth was invaded by giant mechanized parademons from a planet called Apokolips. Earth's protectors, the Justice Society of America, were devastated, and with them, the age of superheroes came to an end and the era of the Mech began. In the ensuing years, the world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors, waiting for the day Apokolips returns. But when Kal-El, the last son of a dying world, crash-lands in Metropolis with his own war suit, he'll face down two of Earth's finest Mech fighters, the Flash and Batman. The dawn of a brave new mechanized DCU is here from the rising star creative team of Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) and Baldemar Rivas (Robins, Batman: Urban Legends)."

DC Vs Vampires get an All-Out War #1 by Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel and Pasquale Qualano. "One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader—John Constantine—must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve? A gritty, violent, monochromatic companion series to DC vs. Vampires, this series will feature a brutal story with a cadre of talented creators delivering 32 pages of original content!" with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variants for FOC.

Detective Comics #1062 is the big Detective Comis relaunch from Ram V, Simon Spurrier, Rafael Albuquerque and Dani. "GOTHAM NOCTURNE PART 1 OF 4: OVERTURE. It's a new era for the detective of the night as we introduce award-winning new series writer Ram V (Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), and artist extraordinaire Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Superman/Batman)! Together, they'll be turning Gotham into a tragic yet beautiful gothic opera for our eyes and ears to feast on. Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. Here now the curtains rise and as the eerie tune streams in…who is human, who is demon, who is to tell? As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question…whether there has been a demon within him all along…and if so, what does it want?…and why hasn't it taken over yet?"

Young Justice: Targets #1 by Greg Weisman and Christopher Jones follows up on the animated characters. "Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita! Young Justice co-creator Greg Weisman and Christopher Jones bring you an action-packed follow-up to Young Justice: Phantoms that will rock the team to its core! Plus, each issue includes a bonus story detailing previously unseen adventures from past seasons of Young Justice!" with a 1:24 tiered cover.

Superman Space Ace #1 by Mark Russell and Mike Allred shows what 5G superman would have been. "Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron, The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters." With 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers for FOC.

What's on your FOC?

