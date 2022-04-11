Lobo Graded By CGC And Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Lobo is one of the most underrated characters in the DC Universe these days. Not like the 90's when he was everywhere and one of the bigger selling characters in comics. A far cry from how he looked in his debut in Omega Men #3, the 90's version of the outlaw is the one we all know and love, and a CGC 9.8 copy of his first solo series is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Written by Keith Giffen and Alan Grant and art and cover by Simon Bisley, this one will sell for way more than its original cover price of $.99. Currently, it is sitting at $150. Check it out below.

Lobo Could Be A Good Investment Opportunity

"Lobo #1 (DC, 1990) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. L.E.G.I.O.N. appearance. Simon Bisley cover and art. Keith Giffen and Alan Grant story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $18. CGC census 3/22: 348 in 9.8, 1 higher. His name is Lobo. His job is intergalactic bounty hunter. His methods are insane. From the pages of L.E.G.I.O.N. '90 comes the wild, unchained, devil-may-care character you love to hate in his first solo mini-series. And if you thought he was out of control before, wait until you see what happens here. You see, Lobo is the last survivor of his race…an entire civilization that he personally annihilated just because he wanted to be unique in the universe. But Lobo seems to have missed one, and now that survivor's gone and written an unauthorized biography of Lobo, which doesn't make our maniac very happy. But what's really got Lobo miffed is that he's accepted a contract from L.E.G.I.O.N. to escort his biographer across the universe to their headquarters – delivered alive! Of course, Lobo manages to make a few enemies along the way, complicating his mission as these factions embark on a wild chase across the cosmos to see who will get to Lobo first."

Lobo fans, if you want to check out more and bid on this one, go here. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today as well.