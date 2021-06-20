Logan Does What He Does Best in Wolverine #13 [Preview]

In Wolverine #13, the titular Wolverine is finally tasked with doing what he does best… serving as a bathroom attendant at the Hellfire Gala, Marvel's event that stretches a single night out to twelve issues to bilk as much money as possible from their gullible readers? It may seem like a strange fit for a mutant killing machine, but when you see what comes out of the toilets, it'll all make perfect sense. Check out the preview below.

WOLVERINE #13 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210787
APR210789 – WOLVERINE #13 BENJAMIN SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210791 – WOLVERINE #13 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210792 – WOLVERINE #13 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH VAR GALA – $3.99
(W) Ben Percy (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Adam Kubert
HELLFIRE COMPROMISED!
Can WOLVERINE and X-FORCE keep the peace or is the gala doomed?
32 PGS./Parental Advisory
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99

