Spider-Dad & Wonder Baby – Cosplay & Video From LSCC 2022

Back from a final day of the London Spring Comic Con 2022 – I just popped in a bit today as other needs were pressing. But I caught up with more folks, bought a small backpack full of comic books to replace the ones I handed into CGC, and also took in the sights and sound of a little cosplay. Sadly I was too slow with my camera to capture the amazing Cupid Stunt on my way in but there were plenty of other cosplay attendees to catch the eye. Here is a small smattering of those attending the show over the weekend as well as a From One Side Of The Show To The Other.

And a look at some of the costumes on display today at the show…