Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/10 Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios prepares for the new MCU film with a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring the webslinger

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/10 Art Scale statue, building hype for the upcoming MCU film.

The Spider-Man statue captures Peter Parker in a dynamic wall-crawling pose with a detailed New York City base.

Spider-Man’s updated Brand New Day suit blends classic comic-inspired red and blue with fresh MCU design details.

Pre-orders for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Iron Studios statue are live now for $274.99 with a Q3 2026 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quickly approaching, and excitement for the next chapter of the wall-crawler's cinematic journey continues to grow. Joining in on the hype, Iron Studios has unveiled a brand-new 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Spider-Man's appearance in the upcoming film. This highly detailed collectible showcases Peter Parker in a dynamic wall-crawling pose as he is attached to the side of a New York City building. Iron Studios has packed the environmental base with detail, featuring iconic architectural elements as well as sculpted curtains and textured elements, to show the hero outside the window.

Spider-Man himself sports his newly updated costume, which draws inspiration from the character's classic comic-book design while capturing new elements unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The vibrant red and blue color scheme stands out beautifully, with metallic blue accents that easily help the suit pop. Collectors will also notice the updated webbing details and spider emblem nicely captured on the costume. Iron Studios continues to deliver impressive Marvel statues, and this release is another perfect way to help celebrate Spider-Man's next big-screen adventure. Pre-orders are already live online for $274.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man 1/10 Art Scale Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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