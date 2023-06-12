Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, Green Lantern #2, Knight Terrors

A Long Wait Between Green Lantern #2 & #3 Because Of Knight Terrors

Green Lantern will go on a mini-hiatus after Green Lantern #2 because of the upcoming Knight Terrors line-wide crossover.. spoilers...

Spoilers ahead for tomorrow's Green Lantern #2. The series that has just restarted with a brand new creative team, but that will be going on a mini-hiatus between tomorrow and September because of the upcoming Knight Terrors line-wide crossover which will see Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 and #2 take over.

So Hal Jordan returns home to find some things have changed… and goes through something similar with what Peter Parker just did with Mary Jane Watson and Paul…

So tomorrow's Green Lantern #2 will end with a big cliffhanger conclusion and the following lines:

A new oath that will reveal a new Lantern. But at their feet?

Yes, it's going to be like the ending of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse again. And expect this to happening to a number of DC Comics titles in the coming weeks. But never fret, because you also get a cliffhanger for the first Knight Terrors Green Lantern issue as well…

So what can I tell you about Knight Terrors: Green Lantern beyond the solicitations below? Well as Insomnia has put the world to sleep and the DC heroes search for the Nightmare Stone within their dreams, in Green Lantern, Hal Jordan is trapped between dreams of a crashing plane, his father's funeral, naturally his relationship with Carol Ferris, and the Green Lantern Abin Sur who bestowed the powers of the Lantern on Hal, but now with very different motives to the original. Will Hal Jordan's will break through the cosmic horrors that are promised him? While Sinestro also has Abin Sur nightmares, but those that remove his power and influence entirely…

GREEN LANTERN #2

APR232597

(W) Jeremy Adams – Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Xermanico – Montos (CA) Xermanico

Hal Jordan's homecoming is off to a rocky start! Carol Ferris is this close to firing him from the job he's only just begged his way into, his power ring isn't exactly working right, and off in the shadows, Sinestro, the architect of Hal's current crisis, is waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Plus, the hard-hitting John Stewart: War Journal backup series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos heats up as the Guardian John Stewart and his team, the Watchtower, fall under siege from a mysterious new threat!In Shops: Jun 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

KNIGHT TERRORS GREEN LANTERN #1 (OF 2)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Alex Segura (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Mario Fox Foccillo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Back in space to face his greatest fear! Something is wrong in Sector 2814, and Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and a few other Lanterns must find the mysterious disturbance, despite a ban on any of Earth's Green Lanterns leaving their world. What they discover is a planet controlled by a familiar face–the face of Hal's greatest fear! And in a backup story, Sinestro finds himself thrust into a new reality that drags him into the darkest corners of his past…and perhaps his future.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS GREEN LANTERN #2 (OF 2)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Alex Segura (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Mario Fox Foccillo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

EVEN SINESTRO HAS SOMETHING TO FEAR! As Hal Jordan is swallowed by the nightmare wave, Earth's Green Lantern shows this new malevolent threat what a man with the willpower to overcome fear can do. Meanwhile, as Sinestro grapples with the terrifying new dreamscape he's trapped in, we take a psychological roller coaster ride through his darkest fears–and most painful regrets.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/8/2023

