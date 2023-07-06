Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A Guest in The House, Emily Carroll, First:Second, graphic novel

Look Inside Emily Carroll's Graphic Novel, A Guest In The House

A Guest in the House is a brand new graphic novel by Emily Carroll being published by First Second on the 15th of August 2023.

A Guest in the House is a new graphic novel by Emily Carroll being published by First:Second on the 15th of August. "In Emily Carroll's haunting adult graphic novel horror story A Guest in the House, a young woman marries a kind dentist only to realize that there's a dark mystery surrounding his former wife's death. After many lonely years, Abby's just gotten married. She met her new husband―a recently widowed dentist―when he arrived in town with his young daughter, seeking a new start. Although it's strange living in the shadow of her predecessor, Abby does her best to be a good wife and mother. But the more she learns about her new husband's first wife, the more things don't add up. And Abby starts to wonder . . . was Sheila's death really by natural causes? As Abby sinks deeper into confusion, Sheila's memory seems to become a force all its own, ensnaring Abby in a mystery that leaves her obsessed, fascinated, and desperately in love for the first time in her life. Emily's masterful balance of black and white, surreal colors, rich textures, and dramatic lettering is assured to bring this story to life and give readers a chill up their spine as they read."

Emily Carroll is a comics author from Ontario, Canada and was educated as an animator. She started making comics in 2010, as her horror webcomic His Face All Red went viral around Halloween. Since then, Carroll has drawn the 2015 graphic novel Baba Yaga's Assistant from Candlewick Press, a graphic novel adaptation of Speak. her graphic novels Through The Woods and When I Arrived at the Castle. She won two Eisner Awards in 2015: one in the "Best Graphic Album-Reprint" category for Through the Woods, and one in the "Best Short Story" category for When the Darkness Presses. And now she has a brand new thing, published for August. Here's a first look.

