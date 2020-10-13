Lost In Transit To The UK: DCeased, Dreaming, Vampirella, And More?

When Diamond UK returned to distributing comic books – and took back the UK/European distribution deal for DC Comics to comic book stores – it had a lot to catch up on. Months worth of comics that had been stuck in warehouses were gradually distributed around comic book stores outside of North America. There have been some hiccups along the way, as international shipping has been hit by the pandemic – and the other weekend even saw a burglary in its warehouses, which delayed distribution further. But overall, things have been a lot smoother than expected by many.

There are, however, it seems a few items that may have been lost in transit. A few variant covers here, and there never made it into the UK, but also it seems, entire print runs of a few items.

DCeased Dead Planet #3, published by DC, never made it to the UK. And it seems that, until it can be found, Diamond UK has decided not to distribute the following DCeased Dead Planet #4. There is also no sign of The Dreaming: Waking Hours #2, also published by DC. And it seems that also Diamond UK has decided not to distribute the following The Dreaming: Waking Hours #3.

The other missing titles are Sacred Six #2, Vampirella #13, and Red Sonja #19 from Dynamite Entertainment, who have been having their own troubles, of course, and may have missed this one. However, Diamond UK had no issue with distributing Sacred Six #3 or Red Sonja #20 last week – with Vampirella #14 in UK stores tomorrow. Does anyone have any eyes on the prize? Here are the details of the missing comic books.

